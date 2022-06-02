Cove Capital Completes the Purchase of Gulfport, MS Net Lease Logistics Asset for Delaware Statutory Trust Offering

Cove Capital Investments, LLC ("Cove Capital") adds another strategic logistics acquisition to its growing list of all-cash/debt-free DST investment offerings designed for those investors seeking to potentially mitigate risk with no long-term mortgages to encumber the properties.

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Capital Investments, LLC, announced it has completed the purchase of a 40,595 square foot single tenant logistics facility in Gulfport, MS that is tenanted by one of the world's largest express transportation company.

Because the tenant is considered an essential logistics/distribution provider, it remained open and active during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore potentially more resistant to "black swan events".

The industrial building was constructed in 2006 by a developer that specializes in build-to-suit projects for Fortune 500 logistics firms. As a result, the Gulfport logistics building is 100 percent occupied by a committed tenant and the property enjoys debt free ownership by investors with no risk of lender foreclosure.

"Cove Capital's DST Investment Acquisition Team liked several things about this asset, including that the facility performs essential logistics-related business and is anchored by an industry leading, high quality tenant with long-standing commitment to the location. In addition, this property is in the center of a highly sought-after logistical/industrial marketplace," said Chay Lapin, Managing Member and Co-Founder of Cove Capital Investments.

The property was purchased on behalf of Cove Net Lease Ground 44 DST, a regulation D, Rule 506c private placement all-cash/debt free Delaware Statutory Trust offering.

"With the booming industrial/logistics real estate sector, and the high demand for logistical space, we feel this asset is a strong addition for our DST investment portfolio and investors due to its location, the stability of the tenant during COVID-19 shutdown, and the increasing lack of inventory for quality logistics buildings, '' said Lapin.

About Cove Capital Investments

Cove Capital Investments is a private equity real estate firm providing accredited investors access to 1031 exchange eligible Delaware Statutory Trust properties as well as other real estate investment offerings. The Cove Capital team consists of Acquisitions, Asset Management, Accounting, Due Diligence, In-House Counsel, Investor Relations, Marketing and Capital Markets. Cove Capital maintains a robust current inventory of DST and private equity real estate offerings potentially available to investors. Cove Capital Investments has sponsored and co-sponsored the syndication of over 2.3 million square feet of 1031 DST and real estate offerings in the multifamily, net lease, industrial and office sectors. The principals of Cove Capital Investments seek to invest alongside investors in each of their offerings.

For further information, please visit www.covecapitalinvestments.com or contact Cove Capital at (877) 899-1315 and via email at [email protected].

* Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses. * Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. This correspondence contains information that has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, Cove Capital Investments, LLC does not guarantee the accuracy and validity of the information herein. Investors should perform their own investigations before considering any investment. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Limited Liability Company owned (LLC) properties, LLC interests, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties, and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and net lease properties, short term leases associated with net lease properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances. Nothing contained in this material, including in this disclosure or in any other disclosure in this message, constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Cove Capital Investments