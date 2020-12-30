Cove Communities Continues to Acquire Destination RV Resorts and Manufactured Home Communities - Florida Keys Resort Most Recent Acquisition

Perfectly positioned in the middle keys at MM33, BPKFL offers the ideal home base from which to enjoy all the Florida Keys has to offer. Known as one of the best sports fishing destinations in the US, BPKFL provides immediate access to the Gulf of Mexico with an abundance of Tarpon, Bonefish, Redfish, Speckled Trout, and Pompano. Nearby reefs on the Atlantic Ocean offer big Snapper and Grouper while further offshore opens up a world of Sailfish, Mahi Mahi, Wahoo, Tuna, and Marlin. BPKFL also offers nearby attractions, including Bahia Honda State Park, National Key Deer Refuge, Calusa Beach, and Key West - just a 40-minute drive away.

Cove's vision for BPKF is to create the quintessential Florida Keys' lifestyle where family and friends can relax in a luxury RV resort. Cove has planned significant renovations that will start in 2021, including bringing services to all RV sites, creating oceanfront "Supersites," and upgrading the facilities and landscaping. Cove's CEO Colleen Edwards stated, "We look forward to welcoming Big Pine Key and its loyal customer base into the Cove family. The resort's rare location offers an opportunity to create a unique vacation experience for Cove's customers and guests. Big Pine Key is the 14th RV property we have owned in the Florida Keys and will benefit from our vision, experience, and relationships with local partners and Monroe County as we seek to make the resort stand out among the best that the Keys has to offer."

Since commencing operations in September of 2017, Cove Communities has acquired 25 RV and MH communities with over 10,400 sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Cove is under contract to acquire several other RV and MH properties and continues to look for acquisition opportunities. If you have a RV or MH property that you are considering selling, please call David Napp at (602) 750-9770.

