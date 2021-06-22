Covectra Enhances ATLAS Serialization Platform to Simplify the Repackaging of Pre-Serialized Products

A single material handling solution does not always address the many serialization-related requirements to which pharmaceutical manufacturers, repackagers, and CMOs must now adhere. In addition to the physical equipment, Covectra's team of engineers work with a manufacturer's in-house engineering team to customize the ATLAS Repackaging System based on any unique packaging configurations.

"Our new ATLAS Repackaging System further demonstrates our commitment to small and mid-sized pharma companies who often don't have the bandwidth or knowledge to handle serialization requirements in-house," said Steve Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Covectra. "Our engineering team's broad serialization experience is paramount to helping companies through their serialization journey. With the ATLAS Repackaging System, manufacturers have a simple solution to quickly address errors and to easily facilitate Good Manufacturing Practices when removing products for sampling during quality control processes."

Features and benefits of the ATLAS Serialization Platform include:

An agnostic system that connects to major brand printers, industry-accepted vision systems and barcode scanners

Customizable label layouts for packaging configuration recipes, orders for compliance or label artwork

Serial number management that indicates duplicated serial number scans, no read, invalid serial number, aggregation & disaggregation

Reprinting capability for serialized case or pallet labels

Flexibility to create partial cases or pallets

Post-lot rework: ability to decommission a product or remove samples

Relabeling: generates new serialized labels for each packaging level per GS1 and HDA requirements

Complete reporting features on reworked or relabeled orders

The ATLAS Serialization Platform is a complete solution designed to comply with GS1 and HDA specifications as well as DSCSA barcoding guidelines for serialized products at manufacturing or packaging operations. Designed in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices, the ATLAS Repackaging System is CFR 21 Part 11 compliant and well suited for use in pharmaceutical manufacturing environments.

About Covectra

Covectra provides complete serialization, track & trace and authentication technologies to secure, trace and manage products across the entire supply chain, extending to the unit dose level. Transforming supply chains with end unit traceability from the packaging line to the cloud, we enable customers to ensure brand protection, product safety and supply chain integrity in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, luxury goods and tobacco industries. With over 3 billion serial numbers issued worldwide, Covectra helps to combat counterfeiting and product diversion and to facilitate product recalls. To learn more, visit us at www.covectra.com, or follow us on Twitter at @COVECTRA1 and LinkedIn.

