CoveMark and Investor Deal Room Partner

"We are thrilled to partner with the Investor Deal Room and offer robust transparency, reporting and communication to our investors," noted Aaron Cook, President & Founder, CoveMark. "We believe their platform offers the most secure and reliable technology available in the marketplace."

Founded in 2018 by Josiah Mann and now run by a team of four brothers, IDR is an investor management software that helps commercial real estate sponsors raise capital more efficiently, provide transparency, improve investor reporting, and simplify document management. IDR offers a simplified, tiered pricing structure , allowing small firms access to institutional quality tools while remaining lean."

"Our partnership with CoveMark has been an invaluable resource when it comes to deepening our understanding of Fund Management and Alternative Investments," noted Josiah Mann, Founder of IDR. "Our shared vision is to deliver investors a world class experience through technology that has usually been reserved for large institutions."

CoveMark kicked off the partnership last year by utilizing IDR's suite of tools for its Cordero Fund supporting Capra Foods . Capra is an example of CoveMark's commitment to building a diverse portfolio of investments, across industries and asset types.

CoveMark offers a variety of investments across various sectors, focusing on those that they believe to be most profitable in the current macroeconomic environment. The firm ensures they are industry agnostic, allowing for observation of market cycles and the ability to capitalize on a broad range of opportunities.



About CoveMark

CoveMark is a sponsor and diversified alternative investment manager headquartered in Dallas, TX. Founded in 2012, CoveMark has grown to include private investments across various industries including energy, real estate, livestock, private equity and more. At CoveMark, our aim is to provide investors cash flow and generate high risk-adjusted returns backed by productive tangible assets, providing investors an alternative to your traditional public equity markets. Learn more by visiting CoveMark .

About Investor Deal Room

