CoventBridge Group Names Experienced General Counsel, Robin R. Rogers, to Empower Company's Growing Markets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoventBridge Group, Ltd., a global investigative services agency, announces Robin R. Rogers has joined the company as General Counsel, reporting to Chief Executive Officer, Dave Merrill.

Commenting on the announcement, Merrill said "Robin's experience will be pivotal in supporting our growth in various markets, as well as handling all legal, compliance and privacy aspects of our organization, especially as we navigate what the future will bring with COVID-19."

Ms. Rogers joins CoventBridge Group as it continues its expansion into new markets with a multi-jurisdictional, strategic business operations approach. In this role, Rogers will oversee the company's global legal, licensing, privacy, and compliance groups while acting as strategic counsel to the executive team. In addition to her responsibilities as General Counsel, she will supervise all aspects of the Human Resources department at CoventBridge Group.

Rogers is a highly experienced legal professional who is joining CoventBridge from one of the world's most prominent workforce solutions companies, The Adecco Group. There, Rogers was senior legal counsel for nearly 3 years. Following her years in the financial industry, where she gained vast litigation and compliance experience, Ms. Rogers has held various other roles throughout her career, including Counsel; Compliance & Privacy Director at The HCI Group, and Attorney at McGlinchey Stafford, where she acted as a secondee at one of the firm's larger clients.

Ms. Rogers is a graduate of the Florida Coastal School of Law with a J.D. degree and from the University of North Florida with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

Rogers commented that "I am both honored and eager to begin the next chapter of my career serving as General Counsel for CoventBridge Group, a company that I've had my eye on for the past two years. I look forward to working with an esteemed group of colleagues to push the bar higher in providing an exceptional experience to our employees and clients around the globe."

CoventBridge Group is the global leader in full-service investigations, delivering top tier data privacy and security practices while deploying robust case management technology customized to clients' needs. CoventBridge Group is a SOC 2 Type II certified organization that offers secure internal controls ensuring compliance to all legal and ethical standards in the counter fraud market.

CoventBridge's services include Surveillance, SIU and Compliance, Claims Investigations, Counter-Fraud Programs, Desktop Investigations, Social Media, Complex International Investigations and Vendor Management programs. For insurers wishing to streamline their investigative services into one consistent vendor-managed program, CoventBridge also provides scalable outsourcing alternatives, allowing a carrier to lower expenses and providing in-house management with time to focus on core business demands.

SOURCE CoventBridge Group

