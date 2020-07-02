Coventry Continues To Lead The Life Settlement Industry

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coventry, the leading purchaser of life insurance policies in the secondary market, today was recognized by The Deal as the No. 1 life settlement provider of 2019. The league tables published by The Deal are a comprehensive review of secondary market life settlement transactions.

The Deal credited Coventry, together with its affiliate Life Equity, with purchasing over 1,250 policies in 2019, more than three times as many policies as the nearest competitor. Coventry's totals accounted for more than 44% of all life settlement transactions last year.

Coventry also topped the league tables by value, purchasing over $1.2 billion of policies and investing more than $225 million.

"These rankings reflect the depth of our capabilities and our commitment to empowering policyowners by providing them with the option to sell their unneeded life insurance policies for cash," said Reid Buerger, CEO of Coventry.

As the largest life settlement provider, Coventry's premiere network of professionals, industry-leading processes, and robust market strategy has allowed Coventry to structure or fund more than $40 billion in life insurance transactions since its inception.

About Coventry

For over 35 years, Coventry has been redefining insurance. By uniquely bridging insurance and capital markets, Coventry created the secondary market for life insurance and pioneered the resulting life settlement industry. Coventry's efforts have delivered more than $4 billion to policyowners and opened a wealth of opportunities for consumers, financial professionals and institutional investors alike.

Today, Coventry continues to drive the industry forward. Coventry's deep experience combined with a fierce commitment to consumer rights makes Coventry the clear market leader, a position we use to continually raise industry standards and expand consumer choice. To learn more about Coventry, please visit www.coventry.com.

SOURCE Coventry

Related Links

http://www.Coventry.com

