Cover Art Market Graphic Designers Earn over $50,000 in Year One

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Art Market (CAM) today announced Graphic Designers earned over $50,000 on the CAM platform in its first year of operations.

"Cover Art Market has been a great experience from the beginning. The CAM team is fantastic to work with. My covers get promoted, sold, and I get paid quickly with no issues," said Jay The Villain, CAM Graphic Designer, see his pre-made cover designs here.

"One of the objectives of CAM is to provide Graphic Designers of all levels the opportunity to design, create, market, reliably get paid, and develop their skills. We are thrilled that Graphic Designers from around the world are earning real money with no hassles consistently in our first year of operation," said Dave Chapman, CEO of Cover Art Market. "Now that we have proved the concept/market and as elated as we are about year one's results, we are more excited about what we have planned this year to take the platform to the next level."

Cover Art Market is changing how album covers are purchased by providing a platform to buy and sell cover art that provides transparency in artwork, price, and delivery. CAM provides Graphic Designers direct access to world-wide demand from recording artists looking for cover art eliminating the time and effort of marketing, proposing, and collecting. Apply to begin selling your cover designs today.

About Cover Art Market

Our mission is to make Cover Art easy and affordable. CAM is a platform to buy and sell album cover art. We offer pre-made and custom design covers by Graphic Designers for Recording Artists of all levels. CAM covers meet the specifications and are ready for publishing on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, and others, and delivered within 48 hours. For more information, visit www.coverartmarket.com and follow us on Instagram.

