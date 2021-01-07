Cover Desk Joins Vertafore Orange Partner Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Desk is proud to announce its membership as a service partner in the Vertafore Orange Partner Program. A customer for more than 10 years, Cover Desk Founder Andy Priesman has utilized Vertafore's modern insurance technology for his independent agency, Greenway Insurance. This new partnership builds upon Priesman's longstanding relationship with Vertafore while offering new integration opportunities for Cover Desk clients.

"We're honored to join the Vertafore Orange Partner Program," said Priesman. "The technology and integration capabilities of Vertafore's solutions allow Cover Desk to provide an unmatched level of service and efficiency to our insurance industry clients."

Specializing in a variety of Vertafore products including AMS360®, BenefitPoint®, FSC Rater™, ImageRight®, PL Rating™, QQCatalyst® and Sagitta®, Cover Desk is the leader in insurance virtual assistance solutions. Cover Desk offers a multitude of services to allow insurance agents to concentrate on essential business without added headache from behind-the-scenes tasks. From policy checking and processing to claims follow up, data entry, after-hours phone service, billing changes, file auditing, prospecting, marketing and more, Cover Desk provides seamless turnkey options through a workforce of highly skilled and educated virtual assistants. Participation in the Vertafore Orange Partner Program gives Cover Desk access to new, creative technologies and innovation to elevate the experience for customers.

"We are excited to add a new category of partners to the Orange Partner Program to recognize professional services partners like Cover Desk," said Doug Mohr, vice president of industry relations & partnerships at Vertafore. "Andy and his team have been part of the Vertafore ecosystem for a while, first as an AMS360 customer and now as a team of subject matter experts to assist our AMS360, QQCatalyst and PL Rating customers with their back-end tasks so they can focus on servicing clients."

About Vertafore

For more than 50 years, Vertafore, the leader in modern insurance technology, has built and supported superior Insurtech solutions to connect every point of the distribution channel. Vertafore's agency management, ratings, regulation, compliance, data and analytics, and connectivity products streamline workflows, improve efficiency and drive productivity for more North American insurance professionals than any other provider. Through a continual focus on operational excellence, development of innovative solutions, and alignment with key industry partners, Vertafore is leading the way for customers of all sizes by delivering results that make a difference. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

About Cover Desk

Founded in 2018 by insurance veteran Andy Priesman, Cover Desk is an innovative industry leader in virtual assistance solutions. With a team of over 100 highly educated virtual assistants based in the Philippines, Cover Desk brings personalized service and cutting-edge technology to independent insurance agents throughout the United States and Canada. Through Cover Desk's turnkey virtual capabilities, insurance professionals can focus on their core insurance business with the administrative support needed to grow and thrive. For more information, visit coverdesk.com.

