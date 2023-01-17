Coverall market size to increase by USD 2,254.93 million; Europe to contribute 33% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coverall Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 2,254.93 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.42%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coverall Market 2023-2027

By region, the global coverall market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing number of occupational accidents and the strict implementation of worker safety regulations are driving the growth of the coverall market in Europe. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The coverall market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

3M Co. - The company offers coverall such as Protective Coverall 4535 and Protective Coverall 4520.

- The company offers coverall such as Protective Coverall 4535 and Protective Coverall 4520. Alliance linen - The company offers coverall such as Scrub Suit.

- The company offers coverall such as Scrub Suit. Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd. - The company offers coverall such as Safety Coverall and FR Coverall.

- The company offers coverall such as Safety Coverall and FR Coverall. Ansell Ltd. - The company offers coverall such as BioClean-D Drop-down Sterile Garment with Hood S-BDSH, BioClean-D Hood BDHD-L, and BioClean-D Coverall with Hood Sterile S-BDCHT.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of accidents due to hazardous work environments, the growing need for workplace safety, and growing innovation. However, the lack of awareness is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into integrated coveralls and stand-alone coveralls. The integrated coveralls segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . Europe held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The healthcare equipment leasing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 25,026.35 million . The growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing popularity of refurbished equipment may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The growing demand for equipment leasing from low-budget healthcare facilities is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing popularity of refurbished equipment may impede the market growth. The lateral flow assay components market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 97.76 million . The rising efforts in research and development are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increase in regulations and inconsistency in test results may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this coverall market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the coverall market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coverall market vendors.

Coverall Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,254.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Alliance linen, Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd., Ansell Ltd., ASATEX AG, Ballyclare Ltd., Cortex Products India Pvt. Ltd., Derekduck Industries Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., National Textile and Apparel Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Samarth Industries, Sioen Industries NV, Trimax Coverall Sdn Bhd, Universal Overall Co., Uvex Winter Holding Gmbh and Co. Kg, Wearce, and Workwear Outfitters Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global coverall market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global coverall market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Durable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Durable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Durable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Durable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Durable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Disposable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Disposable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Disposable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Disposable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Disposable - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 108: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 109: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 110: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 111: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 112: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Alliance linen

Exhibit 113: Alliance linen - Overview



Exhibit 114: Alliance linen - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Alliance linen - Key offerings

12.5 Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Ansell Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Ansell Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Ansell Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Ansell Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Ansell Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Ansell Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 ASATEX AG

Exhibit 124: ASATEX AG - Overview



Exhibit 125: ASATEX AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: ASATEX AG - Key offerings

12.8 Ballyclare Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Ballyclare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Ballyclare Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Ballyclare Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Derekduck Industries Corp.

Exhibit 130: Derekduck Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Derekduck Industries Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Derekduck Industries Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 133: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 138: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Kimberly Clark Corp.

Exhibit 143: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Kimberly Clark Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Samarth Industries

Exhibit 148: Samarth Industries - Overview



Exhibit 149: Samarth Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Samarth Industries - Key offerings

12.14 Sioen Industries NV

Exhibit 151: Sioen Industries NV - Overview



Exhibit 152: Sioen Industries NV - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Sioen Industries NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Sioen Industries NV - Segment focus

12.15 Universal Overall Co.

Exhibit 155: Universal Overall Co. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Universal Overall Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Universal Overall Co. - Key offerings

12.16 Uvex Winter Holding Gmbh and Co. Kg

Exhibit 158: Uvex Winter Holding Gmbh and Co. Kg - Overview



Exhibit 159: Uvex Winter Holding Gmbh and Co. Kg - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Uvex Winter Holding Gmbh and Co. Kg - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Uvex Winter Holding Gmbh and Co. Kg - Segment focus

12.17 Wearce

Exhibit 162: Wearce - Overview



Exhibit 163: Wearce - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Wearce - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio