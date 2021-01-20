CoVerified Announces Partnership with Mirimus for Nationwide K-12 Pooled Saliva COVID-19 Testing Program

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoVerified, a leading provider of custom software platforms and COVID-19 testing for colleges and universities, announced its program to bring COVID-19 testing and an education-focused software platform to K-12 schools across the nation. Working with Mirimus, Inc., a high-throughput pooled saliva testing provider based in Brooklyn, New York. The platform and testing approach are specifically designed to test student populations affordably and at scale.

Saliva-based pooled testing occurs when up to 24 individual saliva samples are combined in the testing lab, rather than at a collection site, and processed as a single test. The technique creates tremendous resource efficiencies, as well as significant cost savings compared with traditional testing strategies, and is less invasive than swab testing, which may be critical for young student populations. Importantly, these cost, process and comfort improvements do not come at the expense of test accuracy.

The combined, end-to-end solution, called CoVerifiedPool, is now available for signup. Thousands of pooled saliva tests have already been completed with pilot schools and a full rollout of the CoVerifiedPool program is set for January 31st, 2021. Due to high demand, schools are being onboarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit this site for more information and to sign up. The CoVerifiedPool platform and Mirimus saliva testing are also available for the early education sector, higher education and businesses.

"The Wellesley Public Schools District (WPS) is proud of our partnership with Mirimus/CoVerified to provide a weekly viral testing program for our students and staff," said David F. Lussier, Ed.D., Superintendent of Wellesley Public Schools in Massachusetts. "Working together to leverage our ongoing experience, we have developed a best-in-class surveillance testing model that has allowed WPS to maintain a robust school-reopening plan, inspire confidence in our community, and allowed the district to take swift and targeted actions in response to the virus."

The CoVerifiedPool strategy was developed with Mirimus over several months of intensive iteration and input from dozens of school administrators, physicians and public health experts to create a scalable solution with three key benefits: at-home collection, saliva samples rather than swabs, and automatic re-testing without specimen recollection. Focus groups and interviews have indicated that widespread testing of minors will continue to be challenging without these crucial innovations.

"Saliva-based pool testing is a critically important approach for minimizing risk as we get our students back into the classroom," said Brandon C. Busuito M.D., Co-founder and CEO of CoVerified. "Testing doesn't exist in a vacuum. A holistic software and testing approach tailored to the unique needs of students and educators is crucial to achieving success in schools."

Even with adequate training, children tend to struggle with invasive and uncomfortable swabs, making saliva an attractive alternative. The at-home collection technique enabled with CoVerifiedPool also decreases the need for on-site staffing.

Traditional pooled testing techniques pose a formidable financial and logistical challenge when a pool tests positive. All members of the pool must return for diagnostic testing and remain quarantined until a second second test is processed. By contrast, CoVerifiedPool and Mirimus' proprietary testing technology are able to avoid this secondary process by automatically retesting individuals within positive pools using the original saliva sample.

"We are pleased to be working with CoVerified to provide a highly effective, efficient and cost-effective solution to COVID-19 surveillance testing and welcome the opportunity to expand this program to schools across the country," Prem Premsrirut, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Mirimus commented. "Even as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues, robust surveillance testing is key to ensuring a safe learning environment. Our saliva-based pooled testing platform, SalivaClear, is designed to provide a SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic system that can be easily and repeatedly utilized by schools, businesses and government organizations to conduct surveillance testing in order to quickly isolate hotspots before they can become outbreaks and more safely reopen our economy."

About CoVerified

Founded by physicians and engineers at MIT and Harvard, CoVerified is a HIPAA-compliant enterprise software services provider headquartered in Boston, MA. More than 140,000 users at dozens of schools and businesses currently test routinely using CoVerified software tools. Since the beginning of the pandemic, CoVerified has facilitated well over one million COVID-19 tests and collected nearly three million symptom reports. CoVerified enjoys a formal partnership with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, as well as the financial backing of Y Combinator, the technology engine behind companies including AirBnB, Dropbox and DoorDash.

About Mirimus

Since its founding 10 years ago, Mirimus, Inc. has established itself as a leader in conducting high-volume, complex and highly effective PCR testing. This unique skillset led Mirimus to develop SalivaClear, a COVID-19 testing platform that combines saliva-based sampling, pooled testing and PCR diagnostics to improve the scalability, efficiency, cost-effectiveness and accuracy of COVID-19 testing. For more information, please visit www.mirimus.com and www.salivaclear.com.

