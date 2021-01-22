CoVerified Announces Partnership with ProEMS to Bring Automated COVID-19 Data Reporting and Vaccine Tracking to Nursing Homes Across Greater Boston at No Cost

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoVerified, a leading provider of HIPAA-compliant COVID-19 software tools today announced a new partnership with Pro EMS Solutions, a premier emergency medical services company based in the City of Cambridge, but with operations spanning the Commonwealth. Since the beginning of the pandemic, both parties have remained focused on delivering value to vulnerable populations by way of COVID-19 testing services.

"Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have borne the brunt of this pandemic since it began. CoVerified is thrilled to be partnering with an ally that has been in the trenches with these vulnerable populations since those early days," said Brandon C. Busuito, M.D., Co-founder and CEO of CoVerified. "Our hope in implementing these new tools is to reduce administrative burdens and improve communication between families, employees and residents."

The automated reports and internal communication tools offered through the partnership will enable regular delivery of testing compliance rates for each facility and personalized test result messages delivered to individuals. In addition, CoVerified will assist partner nursing homes in implementing vaccine tracking tools in an effort to design intelligent testing, monitoring and infection control plans.

"Pro EMS Solutions has had the privilege of working with the Mass Senior Care Association (MSCA) and its many members since the beginning of the pandemic. We are excited to be able to work with CoVerified to offer this mission-critical application to expand our level of support to all of the facilities we serve," said Bill Mergendahl, CEO of ProEMS.

Pilot institutions are onboarding this week with a full rollout planned for early February.

About CoVerified

Founded by physicians and engineers at MIT and Harvard, CoVerified is a HIPAA-compliant enterprise software services provider headquartered in Boston, MA. More than 140,000 users at dozens of schools and businesses currently test routinely using CoVerified software tools. Since the beginning of the pandemic, CoVerified has facilitated well over one million COVID-19 tests and collected nearly three million symptom reports. CoVerified enjoys a formal partnership with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard as well as the financial backing of Y Combinator, the technology engine behind companies including AirBnB, Dropbox and DoorDash.



About Pro EMS Solutions

Pro EMS Solutions has provided numerous clients with efficient, proven, and scalable systems that are patient-focused and clinically sophisticated. Clients range from other EMS providers to healthcare entities, municipalities, Boards of Health, and private facilities. Pro EMS Solutions provides targeted technology, consulting, training, and administrative services that are both sustainable and industry-leading.

Pro EMS Solutions was uniquely qualified to meet critical demand for access to COVID-19 testing during the early stages of the pandemic. In collaboration with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Pro EMS Solutions provides administrative support, logistics, and testing personnel to healthcare facilities and corporate entities to address their individual needs. The Pro EMS Solutions leadership team is well-versed and experienced in responding to dynamic needs using open and transparent processes and candor in all work and partnerships. The overall goal is to provide the highest levels of sustainable service and quality to address COVID-19 pandemic response needs of entities served.



