CoverMyMeds' Prescription Decision Support Technology Now Available to Clinical Staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoverMyMeds is expanding the availability of its interoperable prescription decision support technology to clinical staff with the launch of its newest in-workflow solution, Med Check. This integration was built to complement CoverMyMeds' real-time prescription benefit solution, which has been utilized by prescribers more than 200 million times in the past year to help people get the medicine they need to live healthier lives.1

Med Check is one of the only tools that enables nurses, administrators and other members of the patient's clinical team to surface critical medication access information within a single interface to help inform patient conversations and prescribing decisions. Through the integration, clinical staff can identify the patient's previous medications, adverse interactions between two or more medications, cash pricing options, formulary alternatives, and the probability of prior authorization requirements for a specific medication.

"Our research has found that 97 percent of nurses are tasked with researching and validating clinical and patient information for prescribers, but 80 percent must use multiple online resources to find the information they need.2 These data gaps can contribute to delays in patient access to therapy and add administrative burden on care teams that can lead to burnout," said Miranda Gill, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, Vice President, Network at CoverMyMeds. "Expanding the accessibility of interoperable prescription decision support tools across the care team can help reduce this burden while also improving common medication access barriers patients may face."

To learn more about CoverMyMeds' patient-centric solutions, click here.

Those attending HIMSS21 August 9 – 13, 2021 can attend our presentation, Utilizing Technology to Improve Medication Access Barriers, on August 13 or schedule time to meet with us to learn more about CoverMyMeds' access, adherence and affordability solutions.

1 - CoverMyMeds Data on File, 2021

2 - CoverMyMeds 2019 Nurse Survey, 2021 Medication Access Report: Technology Edition

About CoverMyMeds

CoverMyMeds, part of McKesson Corporation, is a fast-growing healthcare technology company that has been recognized as a "Best Place to Work" by Glassdoor and a "Best Company to Work For" by FORTUNE. Through innovation and collaboration, CoverMyMeds' solutions help people get the medicine they need to live healthier lives by seamlessly connecting the healthcare network to improve medication access; thereby increasing speed to therapy and reducing prescription abandonment. CoverMyMeds' network includes 75 percent of electronic health record systems (EHRs), 50,000+ pharmacies, 750,000 providers and most health plans and PBMs. Visit www.covermymeds.com for more information.

SOURCE CoverMyMeds

Related Links

http://www.covermymeds.com

