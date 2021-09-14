Covers predicts This May Be the Most Important NFL Season Yet for Legal Sportsbooks

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many new and newly empowered sports bettors are wandering out into the world looking for somewhere to wager on one of their favorite sports, football.

Covers' writer Geoff Zochodne spoke with Phill Gray, head of trading operations at Canada's Sports Interaction, Tom Reeg, chief executive officer of Caesars Entertainment Inc., Jason Robins, CEO of DraftKings Inc., and other well-connected members of the sports betting industry about what to expect for the 2021-22 NFL season.

"Football is clearly the big kahuna in this space," Reeg said back in May. "The NFL is where you want to be."

Indeed, many millions of dollars are typically wagered on the NFL's regular season, which started on September 9. And ready to fight for every dollar are legal sportsbooks, some of which were only relatively recently armed with licenses to take bets in the United States.

Consider this: approximately 45 million American adults are projected to be potential bettors on the upcoming NFL season, a record according to research recently put out by the American Gaming Association.

At the September 9 kickoff, there were 26 states (plus Washington D.C.) with some form of legal sports wagering operational, or more than half of the U.S.

And then there's Canada. Legal sports betting in the Great White North was recently given a tune-up, after the country finally allowed single-game sports betting.

The NFL season has finally arrived at a time when the legal sports betting market in the U.S. is big and getting bigger, with sportsbooks spending huge sums and the league itself riding shotgun.

"We're positioned well to compete," Gray said. "Bring it on, I say."

