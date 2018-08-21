Covesting Joins the Crypto Valley Association

GIBRALTAR, August 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Covesting, a Europe-based digital currency exchange and professional trading platform offering a secure and technologically advanced infrastructure for investors and traders worldwide, has officially become a full-fledged member of the Crypto Valley Association in Switzerland.

The Crypto Valley Association is an independent, government-supported association, established to take full advantage of Switzerland's strengths to build the world's leading blockchain and cryptographic technologies ecosystem, support and connect start-ups and established enterprises through policy recommendations, connect projects across industries, initiating and enabling research, and organizing conferences, hackathons, and other industry events.

As a member of the Crypto Valley Association, Covesting gets an opportunity to be a part of the ecosystem that defines the future of FinTech scene. Founding members include: PwC, Luxoft, UBS, ConsenSys, Thomson Reuters, Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, Lykke Corp, Monetas AG, iprotus GmbH, Inacta AG, bacademy, Canton Zug, Lakeside Business Center AG, Lakeside Partners AG, Leon Partners and the City of Zug.

"We are proud to join the Crypto Valley Association", - said Dmitrij Pruglo, CEO of Covesting. "We aim to take cryptocurrency trading to a new level through a strong focus on creating a secure and legally compliant platform, and Crypto Valley Association's network can help us make our solution even more reliable and robust".

Covesting is a fintech start-up launched by former Saxo Bank traders, registered and incorporated in Gibraltar. Covesting is building an ultimate cryptocurrency trading infrastructure that will include a licensed digital asset exchange, copy-trading platform, aggregated order book and fiat/crypto gateway fully compliant with strict requirements of European regulators. Covesting's products and services meet needs of both neophyte investors and professional traders covering a wide range of cryptocurrency trading aspects, from education and market analysis to liquidity aggregation, copy-trading and algorithmic order execution.

Covesting is already a member of the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance.

