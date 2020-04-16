Covestro LLC donates $67,500 to local food programs amid COVID-19 outbreak

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the United States, Covestro LLC has donated $67,500 to local food banks to aid communities across the country where the company has local operations.

The donation, which marks Covestro's ongoing commitment to the places where its employees live and work, comes at a time when the nation's food programs like food banks and food pantries are experiencing unprecedented demand. "With virtually every American affected by COVID-19 and millions turning to food programs, including many for the first time, we understand the urgent need to help families and individuals get the food they need to stay healthy," said Rebecca Lucore, head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability, Covestro LLC. "This donation will contribute to that effort."

Covestro is making the donation to 10 food programs in its six site communities including Pittsburgh, Pa., Baytown, Texas, New Martinsville and South Charleston, W. Va., Newark, Ohio and Deerfield, Mass.

For more information about how Covestro is responding to COVID-19, visit the website at: www.covestro.us/en/company/covid-19.

About Covestro LLC and i3 (ignite, imagine, innovate):

Covestro LLC is one of the leading producers of high-performance polymers in North America and is part of the global Covestro business, which is among the world's largest polymer companies with 2019 sales of EUR 12.4 billion. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. The main segments served are the automotive, construction, wood processing and furniture, electrical and electronics, and healthcare industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics and the chemical industry itself. Covestro has 30 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 17,200 people at the end of 2019.

i3 (ignite, imagine, innovate) is Covestro LLC's companywide corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative that aims to spark curiosity, to envision what could be and to help create it. Built on the three pillars of philanthropy (i3 Give), employee volunteerism (i3 Engage) and STEM education (i3 STEM), i3 seeks to create sustainable and lasting impacts.

Find more information at www.covestro.us.

