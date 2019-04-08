Coveted Waterfront Clearwater Estate Auction To Begin April 30

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interluxe announces the auction of this stunning six-bedroom, six full-bath, two half-bath waterfront home in Clearwater, FL, in cooperation with Phyllis Franklin of Stonebridge Real Estate. Currently listed for $10.849M, the home exudes easy Florida living. Designed with European elegance at the forefront of its inspiration, the property extends across nearly two acres of exceptional landscaping with 171± feet of water frontage.

Owned by Laser Spine Institute's surgical founder, Dr. James St. Louis, the home was purchased for $10.25M in 2008 as the ultimate setting to raise his large family. After leaving his company almost four years ago, St. Louis pursued a business opportunity with Physician Partners of America. With the youngest child now leaving for college, the doctor is ready to sell. Realizing that one-of-a-kind properties need a unique solution to sell, the decision was made to auction the property through Interluxe.

Beauty and durability are paired nicely throughout the waterfront residence and is showcased with a serene Koi pond and panoramic water views. The property embraces outdoor living and is complete with multiple terraces, a resort-style pool, waterfall, diving board, underground water slide and shared tennis court. Reinforcing the property's ability to withstand the elements, the main home is built well above sea level and the low water level creates a natural barrier between the property and water traffic.

As a 15-year real estate veteran, Franklin has often been faced with finding the perfect solution for her clients to sell their multimillion-dollar properties. Straightforward in its strategy to obtain multiple offers, an auction was the obvious remedy to sell her current client's exceptional property by a specific date. Too often real estate agents and sellers alike face uncertain closing dates, lack of transparency, and the fear of delayed time on the market. An Interluxe auction exonerates all of these factors and replaces them with the confidence that their property will sell on the date of their choice.

"When researching the most results-driven resource for my client to sell his property, Interluxe provided every resource needed to expedite a sale of a luxury home," said Franklin. "After careful evaluation of auction marketing solutions, Interluxe has the best reputation and proven return of investment for a home of this stature."

People, buyers and sellers alike, are taken back when initially learning of auctions becoming the preferred way to buy and sell multimillion-dollar properties. "Traditionally, luxury properties can take months, or even years, to sell," says Scott Kirk, president of Interluxe. "An auction changes the traditional real estate process bringing together a larger pool of buyers and creating urgency around a fixed-sale date."

Prospective buyers and representatives are invited to preview the property on Friday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28. This is an excellent opportunity, whereas brokers are fully protected, and a 3 percent cooperating brokerage commission is being offered. At the 3 day preview Dimmitt Automotive will be displaying cars from their luxury line of brands that includes Cadillac, Land Rover, Aston Martin, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and McLaren. Dimmitt Automotive Group has been part of the Tampa Bay community for over 90 years, and Interluxe is excited to have them as part of the luxury line up. Additional information about the property, and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at Interluxe.com . To schedule a viewing, please call the Interluxe Auction Manager at 888.415.5893 or www.Clearwater-Auction.com

