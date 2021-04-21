Coviant Software Strikes Cybersecurity Excellence Gold

SAN ANTONIO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coviant Software took home four gold and one silver medal from the annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Among companies with 10-49 employees, Coviant's Diplomat MFT managed file transfer software platform was deemed a top cybersecurity solution for the manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare industries. Diplomat MFT also took silver for secure file transfer products.

CEO Gregory Hoffer

"These days there's an emphasis on the security of data in transit thanks to the shift to remote work and collaboration, as well as strict regulations being set for cross-border data transfers. Our products play an important role in keeping that valuable information safe. We're grateful for this recognition from the industry, but more important is the trust our customers put in us," said Gregory Hoffer, Coviant Software CEO.

Hoffer was recipient of the title "Cybersecurity Executive of the Year" for organizations in the 10-49 employee category as well.

In all, Coviant Software earned:

Gold (10-49 employee organizations)

Coviant Software, Diplomat MFT

• Cybersecurity Industry Solution – Financial Services

• Cybersecurity Industry Solution – Healthcare

• Cybersecurity Industry Solution – Manufacturing

Cybersecurity Executive of the Year

• Gregory Hoffer, CEO, Coviant Software

Silver (10-49 employee organizations)

Coviant Software, Diplomat MFT

• Cybersecurity Product – Secure File Transfer

Coviant Software makes the award-winning secure, managed file transfer platform Diplomat MFT, recognized as the industry's value-leader. Diplomat MFT is a cross-platform software solution that runs on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid deployment. Diplomat MFT takes less than an hour for customers to install and configure for their first automated file transfer. If you are interested in obtaining a free license for Diplomat MFT, you can visit us at www.coviantsoftware.com/contact, send an email to [email protected], or call us at 781-210-3310 x100.

