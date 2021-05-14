COVID-19 Alters Near-Term Growth Trajectory of Central America and the Caribbean - Long-term Forecast to 2027
May 14, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Alters Near-Term Growth Trajectory of Central America and the Caribbean" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The economic growth outlook for Central America and the Caribbean is restrained by multiple interrelated factors, mostly due to dependence on the external economic environment.
As global growth is poised to contract in 2020, regional growth stands to severely contract as well. In this research,the publisher analyzes the macroeconomic outlook for Puerto Rico, Panama, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Guam, El Salvador, and Honduras through the year 2027.
What factors will drive the region's growth for the next 6 years? What stands to stymie growth prospects during this time? The study provides insights into the regional growth drivers and restraints from 2020 to 2027. This is a forward-looking macroeconomic assessment of elements such as GDP growth, inflation, monetary policy, and unemployment covering the 2016 to 2027 period.
Are corruption and drug-related violence still a major deterrent to investments in the region? Will fund misappropriation limit the region's ability to respond to the ongoing health crisis? The study puts in perspective the political backdrop against which economic elements operate. Likewise, the study isolates the key macroeconomic implication of the COVID-19 pandemic for each country.
Major global trends such as the decline in tourism-related activities and the rise in global unemployment, especially in North America, severely limit the region's outlook for the near-term. The study offers an in-depth exploration of the push for diversification across the region and among industries that will consequently see an increase in investment incentives.
Based on a detailed assessment of the macroeconomic situation, the publisher determines growth opportunities for businesses in this region that could be leveraged. The study highlights the key strategic imperatives that will ensure growth in Central America and the Caribbean.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the GDP growth outlook for Central American and the Caribbean economies?
- What is the political outlook for these economies?
- How will these economies be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak?
- How much is inflation expected to fluctuate?
- What is the monetary policy stance of these countries?
- How high is the unemployment rate expected to climb?
- How will regional trade be impacted?
- What are some of the growth opportunities that businesses can leverage?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Central America and the Caribbean
2. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - Central America and the Caribbean
- Central America and the Caribbean Macroeconomic Overview
- Key Economic Growth Metrics
- Central America and the Caribbean: Economic Trends and Predictions
- Economic Growth Drivers in Central America and the Caribbean
- Economic Growth Restraints in Central America and the Caribbean
3. Macroeconomic Key Takeaways
- Puerto Rico: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways
- Panama: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways
- Jamaica: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways
- Trinidad and Tobago: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways
- Costa Rica: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways
- Dominican Republic: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways
- Guatemala: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways
- Guam: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways
- El Salvador: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways
- Honduras: Macroeconomic Key Takeaways
4. Puerto Rico: Macroeconomic Outlook
- Puerto Rico: Political Analysis
- Puerto Rico: GDP Growth Outlook
- Puerto Rico: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook
- Puerto Rico: Labor Market Outlook
- Puerto Rico: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications
5. Panama: Macroeconomic Outlook
- Panama: Political Analysis
- Panama: GDP Growth Outlook
- Panama: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook
- Panama: Labor Market Outlook
- Panama: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications
6. Jamaica: Macroeconomic Outlook
- Jamaica: Political Analysis
- Jamaica: GDP Growth Outlook
- Jamaica: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook
- Jamaica: Labor Market Outlook
- Jamaica: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications
7. Trinidad and Tobago: Macroeconomic Outlook
- Trinidad and Tobago: Political Analysis
- Trinidad and Tobago: GDP Growth Outlook
- Trinidad and Tobago: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook
- Trinidad and Tobago: Labor Market Outlook
- Trinidad and Tobago: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications
8. Costa Rica: Macroeconomic Outlook
- Costa Rica: Political Analysis
- Costa Rica: GDP Growth Outlook
- Costa Rica: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook
- Costa Rica: Labor Market Outlook
- Costa Rica: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications
9. Dominican Republic: Macroeconomic Outlook
- Dominican Republic: Political Analysis
- Dominican Republic: GDP Growth Outlook
- Dominican Republic: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook
- Dominican Republic: Labor Market Outlook
- Dominican Republic: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications
10. Guatemala: Macroeconomic Outlook
- Guatemala: Political Analysis
- Guatemala: GDP Growth Outlook
- Guatemala: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook
- Guatemala: Labor Market Outlook
- Guatemala: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications
11. Guam: Macroeconomic Outlook
- Guam: Political Analysis
- Guam: GDP Growth Outlook
- Guam: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook
- Guam: Labor Market Outlook
- Guam: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications
12. El Salvador: Macroeconomic Outlook
- El Salvador: Political Analysis
- El Salvador: GDP Growth Outlook
- El Salvador: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook
- El Salvador: Labor Market Outlook
- El Salvador: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications
13. Honduras: Macroeconomic Outlook
- Honduras: Political Analysis
- Honduras: GDP Growth Outlook
- Honduras: Inflation and Interest Rate Outlook
- Honduras- Labor Market Outlook
- Honduras: COVID-19 Macroeconomic Implications
14. Growth Opportunity Universe - Latin America and the Caribbean
- Growth Opportunity 1: Nearshoring to Raise Regional Production Opportunities, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Leverage the Expansionary Monetary Policy for Post-COVID-19 Recovery, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Expedited Adoption of Electric Vehicles, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 4: Rise in Used Car Sales, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 5: Economic Diversification Opens Opportunities in New Industries, 2020
15. Next Steps
Countries Covered
- Costa Rica
- Dominican Republic
- El Salvador
- Guam
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Panama
- Puerto Rico
- Trinidad and Tobago
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mum5de
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article