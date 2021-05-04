COVID-19 Analysis on Flexible Shaft Couplings Market Report for Q1- 2021 compared to 2020|Expected to reach USD 198.09 million by 2025|Technavio
The flexible shaft couplings market is poised to grow by USD 198.09 million and accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025. The market records incremental growth due to the ease and flexibility in operations during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increased demand from high speed and high torque applications is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the improper selection of couplings for specific applications may impede market growth.
Flexible Shaft Couplings Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, the flexible shaft couplings market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Chr. Mayr GmbH + Co. KG, Regal Beloit Corp., Rexnord Corp., Siemens AG, The Timken Co., The Tsubaki Group, and Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA.
Flexible Shaft Couplings Market 2021-2025: Key Offerings
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue - 2021−2025
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, challenges, and market opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by end-user and geography
- Competitive Landscape – Detailed vendor information with segments and key offerings
Flexible Shaft Couplings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The flexible shaft couplings market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Oil and gas industry
- Power plants
- Mining and metal industry
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- The Middle East and Africa
Available Customization
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of the companies. The following customization options are available for the flexible shaft couplings market report:
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation in requested regions.
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
