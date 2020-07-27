COVID-19 and Battery Recycling - Impact of the Pandemic and the Future of the Market 2020-2027

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Recycling - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 7th edition of the report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Battery Recycling Market to Reach US$13.7 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Recycling estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Battery Recycling market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Battery Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Nickel-Based Segment Corners a 8.9% Share in 2020



In the global Nickel-Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$639.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$860.7 Million by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Accurec Recycling GmbH

Aqua Metals, Inc.

Battery Solutions, LLC (BSL)

Call2Recycle, Inc.

COM2 Recycling Solutions

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

G&P Batteries

Gopher Resource

Gravita India Limited

Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Kinbursky Brothers, Inc.

Metalex Products Limited

Raw Materials Company

Recupyl SAS

Retriev Technologies Inc.

RSR Corporation

Teck Resources Limited

Terrapure Environmental

The Doe Run Company

Tonolli Canada

Umicore N.V./SA

Vinton Batteries

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Introduction

Battery Storage Investments (in US$Billion): 2017-2050

Global Competitor Market Shares

Battery Recycling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Manufacturers Focus on Innovative Recycling Technologies

Battery Innovations and Recycling Challenges

Companies Team up for Effective Recycling Battery Programs

Rise in Demand for Batteries for EVs Drives the Need for Advanced Battery Recycling Solutions

Global Battery Capacity Volumes by Sector (in GWh): 2018-2025

Global Battery Capacity Volumes by Sector (in GWh): 2018-2025

Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030

Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger Vehicle Market: 2015-2030

Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (in GWh/Year): 2019-2025

Environmental Concerns Drive EV Manufacturers Take up Initiatives for Battery Recycling

Regulations for Auto Makers to Devise End-of-Life Strategies to Catalyze Growth

Rise in Wearable Technologies Pose a Challenge for Battery Recycling

Global Wearable Device Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2016-2022

Proliferating Sales of Portable Electronics Pushes Demand for Battery Recycling

Penetration of Mobile Phones in Major Geographic Markets

Global Smartphone Adoption as % of Total Mobile Connections: 2017 & 2025

Global Mobile Phone Sales (in Million Units): 2009-2020

Global Number of Mobile Phone Users: 2018-2025

Car Battery Recycling: An Overview

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



Total Companies Profiled: 38

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccf9hq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

