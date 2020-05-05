COVID-19 and the 2020 Hygiene Market - Pre and Post-COVID-19 Forecasts for Sanitizers, Soaps and Tissues

DUBLIN, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of COVID-19 on the Hygiene Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hygiene product industry is related to the manufacturing of products that are used to maintain personal cleanliness and to safeguard one from the contagious diseases. The factors that were fueling the growth of the market before pandemic of COVID-19 include the recent improvement in standards of living coupled with the growth in public attention towards overall health globally. Additionally, factors such as recent trends in social media influence and advertisement also contributed significantly to the global hygiene product market growth.

However, with the outbreak of COVID-19 since January 2020, the demand for hygiene products has grown with an exemplary growth rate. The COVID-19 virus was novel and hence the government organizations across the globe published guidelines to maintain hygiene with the use of sanitizer and soaps more often which created a wide gap between supply and demand of hygiene products including hand sanitizer, toilet paper and so on.

The global hygiene product industry is segmented based on product type into sanitizer, soap, and tissues. Out of which sanitizer segment and tissue are ascending with the fastest growth after the pandemic. The increasing share of the sanitizer segment is mainly due to the portability offered by the sanitizers as it can be used anytime and anywhere.

Effect of COVID-19 on the hygiene product industry can be observed all across the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. In the US people have already taken stored hand sanitizer, canned goods, and other emergency rations and as a result, there was a huge shortage of these materials in the country. Additionally, Europe was also facing the same shortage of hygiene products especially sanitizers. Therefore, several breweries and distilleries in Europe are switching to produce hand sanitizers.

Key companies getting affected in the market include 3M, Byotrol, Essity, Fujian Heng Group, Unilever, ITC, Johnson & Johnson, and Procter & Gamble. Hygiene product companies such as Procter & Gamble have experienced record sales of their hygiene product including sanitizers. The company also launched its new line of sanitizing products called Microban 24. However, the company has experienced some major setbacks in China. One of the major effects was on the company's global supply chain that was affected by halted factory work in China. In addition to this most of the company's suppliers are also not returned to work, which is affecting its production output.

A comprehensive research methodology of the global hygiene product Industry.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global hygiene product Industry.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global hygiene product Industry.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Government support/bailout packages for the hygiene product industry

2.4. Supply & Demand Analysis



3. Industry Overview

3.1. Historical market growth estimation in hygiene product industry excluding COVID-19 pandemic effect

3.2. Deviations in the hygiene product industry growth rate due to COVID-19 pandemic



4. Segmentation

4.1. Sanitizer

4.2. Soap

4.3. Tissue



5. Impact of COVID-19 on Major Economies

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. Japan

5.3.3. India

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles



3M Co.

Co. Byotrol PLC

Essity AB

Fujian Heng Group Co. Ltd.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.PLC

ITC Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

The Clorox Company

The Scott Paper Co.

