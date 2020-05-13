Covid-19: Artist Performs as Hologram in Fans' Homes

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this time of social distancing, how about doing something different, such as watching an artist perform on your living room table, and even filming yourself dancing next to them? Thanks to augmented reality, this has magically become possible. The first artist in the world to do this is singer/songwriter, Laura Rizzotto .

Which one is the real Laura Rizzotto and which one is the hologram? Image by Carolina Rizzotto. Project Producer, Carolina Rizzotto, holding Laura's hologram in the palm of her hand.

With her fans spread all around the world ever since she competed in Eurovision, the biggest song contest in the world, augmented reality has become a vital solution to stay connected to her fans in a unique way. Laura predicted before any other performer the need for this new technology, which has now become evident during Covid-19 lockdowns.

This 3D virtual performance was done in partnership with Metastage, a volumetric capture studio based in Los Angeles, California. What makes this technology so unique is its capacity to create extremely realistic and high quality captures, and turn them into light files, giving the public the possibility to watch these exclusive performances from any smartphone or tablet. It really feels like the artist is right there in front of you.

"After representing Latvia in Eurovision, staying connected to fans from so many different countries and time zones had become a challenge. With the Metastage app I can bond with my fans in a brand new way," explains Laura.

Laura's sister, Carolina Rizzotto , co-produced Laura's Metastage experience, but also made a behind the scenes video which shows how the virtual performance came to life. To make a high quality capture, the studio used 106 cameras. There's a limited space to perform and the artist cannot make any mistakes when singing or dancing, since everything is filmed in one take.

The app also features the performance of another song by Laura, called " Funny Girl ", her biggest hit. The sisters also produced a video explaining how to use the app and are available to help artists and professionals interested in using this technology.

You can watch Laura Rizzotto perform " One More Night " and " Funny Girl " on your smartphone via the Metastage app in IOS or Android .

Short Bio

Laura Rizzotto is a Latvian/Brazilian singer/songwriter based in Los Angeles. She released her first album with all original music at 17 years old with Universal Music Brazil. Since then, the songwriter has independently released another album as well as an EP. Laura is a Berklee Alumni, CalArts grad and has a Master's degree in music from Columbia University. The artist has shared the stage with stars like Demi Lovato, Colbie Caillat and also collaborated with Grammy Award winning maestro Eumir Deodato. Laura worked as a Portuguese vocal coach for global superstar Jennifer Lopez. The singer represented Latvia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018, the biggest music festival in the world, where she performed her original song "Funny Girl" for an audience of nearly 200 million viewers.

