COVID-19 Brand Protection and Amazon Sales in 2021: Strategies for Brands to Enforce Intellectual Property Rights, Remove Unauthorized Sellers, and Increase Sales

Long Beach, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. re-released today one of its most popular videos on brand protection in 2020. The video covers two fundamental strategies brands need to know as they enter 2021: how to combat potential unauthorized sellers and maximize profits on sales. Originally released in March, the video remains relevant to brands still managing the effects of COVID-19 on their businesses.

"With the re-release of this video, the firm is highlighting the most valuable information it has provided to brands this past year to help start 2021 on a path that maximizes revenue," said Rob Segall, Esq., partner at Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. and head of the Brand Protection on Amazon team. "There are a number of ways we help brands succeed, but two are fundamental: protection through listing monitoring and regular enforcement."

The Brand Protection on Amazon team can monitor every branded product listing sold on Amazon.com and various other e-commerce platforms to instantly see whether unauthorized third party sellers have added offers to those listings. When offenders have been identified, the firm can send them a cease-and-desist letter. The firm has developed a proprietary method for contacting and subsequently removing any non-compliant unauthorized third party sellers from branded listings: "By protecting a brand the right way, we help increase our client's market share and profitability, while enforcing its rights in full accordance with the law, unlike many of our competitors," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., founding partner at the firm.

Regular enforcement is the second fundamental every brand should follow. "It is imperative that brands take action when amicable resolutions cannot be reached. Regular enforcements create a deterrence factor for branded listings in the future," said Rosenbaum. "Not only will sales increase, but the deterrence factor creates a priceless benefit to brands to prevent vulnerability going forward."

