COVID-19: BTX Global Logistics is Fully Operational to Deliver Time-Critical Shipments

SHELTON, Conn., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The developing spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has been causing major disruptions in business and daily life for organizations and families across the globe. Time-sensitive shipping has become more critical than ever as the demand for medical supplies, food and other essential items continues to grow throughout the U.S. with so many unable to leave home due to executive orders or fear of contamination.

While nonessential U.S. companies and workers have been asked to temporarily stay at home to help limit the spread of the virus, BTX Global Logistics – a shipping and logistics organization – has been deemed "essential" in keeping supply-chains moving and shelves stocked.

"During this unprecedented time, we want to reassure our customers that we will continue to do everything within our power to transport all cargo safely and securely," said Tim McElroy, Chief Operation Officer for BTX Global Logistics.

BTX and its partners have been taking precautionary measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) to help limit the spread of the virus when handling cargo.

"The health and safety of our staff, partners and customers is of the utmost importance to us and we take that very seriously. Although the shipping and logistics industry has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, BTX remains fully operational and ready to support our customers with all of their logistical needs," said Ross Bacarella, BTX President and CEO. "During this difficult time, our hearts go out to all of those affected by this crisis along with our wishes for health and stability."

In business for nearly 40 years, BTX Global Logistics is a full-service shipping and logistics organization known for providing creative and flexible solutions to its customers. BTX's services include expedited shipping, air freight, ground freight, sea freight, white glove, trade show, e-commerce, fulfillment, distribution and much more.

Please contact BTX Global Logistics with any time-sensitive shipping, warehousing or ecommerce questions by vising the company website at www.btxglobal.com.

