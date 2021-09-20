COVID-19 Called a Model for the Climate-Change Agenda in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared, "Climate change is the greatest health challenge of the 21st century, and threatens all aspects of the society in which we live." Now COVID-19 has top billing as the existential health threat, but the proposed response is the same, writes Marc Morano in the fall issue of issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

The response entails global governance by appointed "experts," central planning, and heavy regulation of virtually all human endeavors. UN Secretary General António Guterres said the pandemic "could create an opportunity to rebuild the global economy along more sustainable lines."

Disappointed at the tepid response to their exhortations, climate activists "praised the response to COVID with almost palpable jealousy," Morano writes. The regime they advocate is very similar to the COVID-10 response. "If you like living under coronavirus fears and government-mandated lockdowns, then you'll love living under a climate emergency," Morano states.

The entire world shut down. Airline travel ground to a halt. Morano quotes Spanish scientist Martín López Corredoira: "Neither Greenpeace, nor Greta Thunberg, nor any other individual or collective organization have achieved so much in favor of the health of the planet in such a short time…. A miracle happened…. It is certainly not very good for the economy in general, but it is fantastic for the environment."

Both with climate change and COVID-19, science has been co-opted to support policy. Morano states. "The National Climate Assessment…picks years and data points as needed to justify a policy. With COVID-19, the public must be kept in fear in order for the public health bureaucracy to exert the kind of control they have wanted for decades." Constantly publishing death tolls is a tactic climate activists would like to mimic, Morano suggests, citing a list of conditions, including cancer and car crashes, which might be linked to climate change.

"The response to COVID-19 has mutated into totalitarianism," Morano concludes. He asks whether there is any hope for overcoming the symbiotic public health/climate change agenda. Massive amounts are invested in it. But, he writes. "We have reason, logic, and science on our side. We need only courage, resolve, and hard work, and we will prevail."

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

SOURCE Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

Related Links

http://www.aapsonline.org

