COVID-19 Company Impact Report on Biopharmaceutical Venture Capital Trends
May 15, 2020, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopharmaceutical Venture Capital Trends: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Company Impact Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on venture capital deals for biopharmaceutical companies. This analysis is critical to understanding how the outbreak of COVID-19 impacted investments and how those VC deal trends may impact current and future venture capital investments.
The report provides:
- Monthly trends of VC deals by value and volume; including an analysis of monthly VC activity in China versus U.S. during the spread of the diease
- Analyzes how COVID-19 has shifted investment trends by deal value, round, and therapeutic area
- Assessment of investors activity level in biopharmaceutical VC deals prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Identify biopharmaceutical companies that may be looking for rounds of financing and how they may be impacted by the shifted trends in VC investment
This report is required reading for:
- Investors that want to understand how COVID-19 has impacted VC deals in the biopharmaceutical industry as well as identifying companies that may be due for a round of financing in upcoming months
- Companies that are due to raise venture capital in the near future and need to consider 2020 VC trends into their capital raising strategies.
- Large pharma companies with investment groups or BD teams looking for partnership opportunities where companies may be in need of financing with changing VC trends during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Table of Contents
3 Venture Capital Trends
4 Investors in Biopharmas
5 Regional Breakout
6 Companies with Venture Capital at Risk
7 Key Findings
8 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned include:
- 4d Molecular Therapeutics
- Adlai Nortye Biopharma Co Ltd.
- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc.
- Akouos Inc
- Alexandria Venture Investments
- Aligos Therapeutics Inc
- Ascentage Pharma group
- Atomwise Inc.
- Biopact Cellular Transport Inc
- Blueberry Therapeutics Ltd.
- Boxer Capital
- BW Therapeutics LLC
- Cadent Therapeutics
- Carisma Therapeutics Inc.
- Casdin Capital LLC
- Casma Therapeutics, Inc.
- Cowen Healthcare Investments
- Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.
- Deerfield Management
- ElevateBio LLC
- Horama SA
- Hotspot Therapeutics, Inc
- Hoverink Biotechnologies Inc
- ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC
- Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Inc.
- iTeos Therapeutics SA
- KAHR medical Ltd
- Kaitai Capital
- Kallyope Inc
- Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Ksq Therapeutics, Inc
- Kymera Therapeutics LLC
- Lilly Asia Ventures
- Max Biopharma Inc
- Phylos Bioscience Inc
- Pliant Therapeutics Inc
- Polaris Partners LLC
- Relay Therapeutics
- RemeGen Ltd
- Rgenix, Inc
- Rheos Medicines, Inc.
- Ripple therapeutics Corp
- Rongchang Bio-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical LLC
- Senti Biosciences, Inc
- Sirnaomics, Inc.
- Transcenta Holding Ltd
- Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.
- Velicept Therapeutics, Inc.
- Vivo Capital LLC
- Xilio Therapeutics Inc
- XtalPi, Inc.
