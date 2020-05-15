COVID-19 Company Impact Report on Biopharmaceutical Venture Capital Trends

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopharmaceutical Venture Capital Trends: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Company Impact Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on venture capital deals for biopharmaceutical companies. This analysis is critical to understanding how the outbreak of COVID-19 impacted investments and how those VC deal trends may impact current and future venture capital investments.



The report provides:



Monthly trends of VC deals by value and volume; including an analysis of monthly VC activity in China versus U.S. during the spread of the diease

versus U.S. during the spread of the diease Analyzes how COVID-19 has shifted investment trends by deal value, round, and therapeutic area

Assessment of investors activity level in biopharmaceutical VC deals prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic

Identify biopharmaceutical companies that may be looking for rounds of financing and how they may be impacted by the shifted trends in VC investment

This report is required reading for:



Investors that want to understand how COVID-19 has impacted VC deals in the biopharmaceutical industry as well as identifying companies that may be due for a round of financing in upcoming months

Companies that are due to raise venture capital in the near future and need to consider 2020 VC trends into their capital raising strategies.

Large pharma companies with investment groups or BD teams looking for partnership opportunities where companies may be in need of financing with changing VC trends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:



