COVID-19 Concerns Tackles the Big Game Day Party Plans

With more people staying home, 30% said that they are more interested in the Super Bowl this year. It wouldn't be Super Bowl Sunday without the snacks, and it may mean the 52% who made a health-related New Year's Resolution having a cheat day. 73% said they will eat chips and snacks during the Super Bowl; 56% will eat wings; and 46% will drink beer.

healthinsurance.com survey finds 50% plan to spend the Super Bowl with just their immediate household this year.

Key Takeaways:

METHODOLOGY:

The survey of 1,000 Adults was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen from January 12-14, 2021. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied to the overall sample and lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. Margin of Sampling Error: +/- 3.1 percentage points (for full sample)

ABOUT HEALTHINSURANCE.COM:

Healthinsurance.com combines the nation's leading health insurance carriers and advanced technology to offer a suite of private insurance solutions and Medicare plan options. In just a few clicks, our website provides consumers the ability to access powerful online comparison tools and educational resources that enable efficient self-guided navigation of available health insurance and Medicare options. For more information, visit healthinsurance.com .

