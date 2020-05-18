COVID-19 Creates Urgent Demand for Up To 100,000 Contact Tracers During Period of Historic Unemployment

CHICAGO, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contact Tracer Staff, the first U.S. company to exclusively provide U.S. states with on-demand and permanent contract tracers, is proud to announce the launch of its business to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic. Services of the business include full-service recruiting, contract worker hiring, and large scale hiring support.

If there is such a thing as a silver lining in the dark days of COVID-19, it's the nearly instant creation of up to 100,000 new jobs for contact tracers across the United States. The role of a contact tracer is to call and speak with anyone who has had close contact with a person infected with COVID-19. The contact tracer then encourages that person to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Contact tracing is considered a necessary and critical tool in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19. Interest in these jobs is so intense that the John Hopkins contact tracing course has had 125,000 people enroll since it started.

Contact Tracer Staff's unique expertise is derived from 30 years of placing thousands of people who give and get information in the process of making or taking a phone call. We are proud to now be able to assist the U.S. in hiring on-demand and permanent contact tracers, supervisors and case workers.

"I have been in the recruiting and staffing business for over thirty years and I have never seen this level of immediate demand for any type of worker," said Joe Culotta, President of Contract Tracer Staff. "Contact tracers are part detective, part social worker, and part trusted advisor all wrapped up into one and they are crucial to the fight in ending this pandemic."

Contact tracing jobs can pay up to $57,000 and are a great way to earn an income during a time of record unemployment. Free training classes are available online.

