COVID-19 drives record at-home coffee drinking, on-the-go ordering: 2021 National Coffee Data Trends Report

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 drove record coffee consumption at home, with 85% of coffee drinkers having at least one cup at home (up 8% since January 2020) and average daily consumption steady at nearly 2 cups per capita.

More Americans (nearly 60%) choose coffee each day than any other beverage, including tap water, according to the Spring 2021 National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) survey conducted by Dig Research and released today (Thursday) by the National Coffee Association (NCA).

While COVID-19 restrictions and closures continue to crimp coffee preparation away from home (workplace coffee preparation is down 55% since January 2020), on-the-go options are flourishing - drive through and app-based ordering are both up 30%.

The Spring 2021 NCDT was for the first time conducted with the support of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), allowing us to bring this exclusive market research to more members of the coffee community than ever before at a critical time in our industry's COVID-19 recovery.

NCA President and CEO William "Bill" Murray commented:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many people at home for the better part of a year, and the latest 'Atlas of American Coffee' shows they took their coffees with them. In fact, we've seen Americans embracing their new coffee routines, experimenting with new coffees, and even trying to replicate their favorite beverages at home.

Now, with light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, many Americans are also returning to their favorite coffee businesses or plan to do so within the next month."

More than 40% of Americans bought types of coffee they had never tried before during the pandemic, and nearly one third tried to replicate a favorite coffee shop beverage at home. One-quarter of Americans purchased new coffee formats, and nearly one-quarter purchased a new home coffee machine.

While enjoying new home coffee routines, about 35% of Americans miss their favorite coffee businesses and beverages. Nearly half of Americans (48%) are already returning to coffee shops or plan to within the next month.

As some Americans return to work, they are getting more comfortable using shared coffee stations and returning to local coffee businesses - compared to September 2020, 23% fewer have decreased use of shared coffee stations because of the pandemic, and 17% more have returned to local coffee shops.

For more information, including media highlights, and to purchase the complete NCDT, click here .

