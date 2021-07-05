COVID-19 Impact | Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market from Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry to Record 11% CAGR

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2021-2025 is expected to have negative & inferior growth.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.

Download Free Sample

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Badger Meter Inc., Hunter Industries Inc, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Lindsay Corp., Morrill Industries Inc., Nelson Irrigation Corp., Netafim Ltd., Orbit Irrigation Products LLC, Rain Bird Corp., and The Toro Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technological advances in automatic irrigation equipment have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the easy availability of substitutes for automatic irrigation systems might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, 30% of the market's growth originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, automatic irrigation controllers led the product segment in 2020. Furthermore, the agriculture end-user segment is likely to contribute the highest automatic irrigation equipment market share during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the automatic irrigation equipment market size.

Product

Automatic Irrigation Controllers



Automatic Irrigation Sensors



Automatic Irrigation Valves



Automatic Irrigation Injectors



Automatic Irrigation Flow Meters

End-user

Agriculture



Commercial



Residential

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automatic irrigation equipment market report covers the following areas:

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Size

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Trends

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing adoption of automatic irrigation equipment in the US as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic irrigation equipment market growth in North America during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automatic irrigation equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automatic irrigation equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automatic irrigation equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the automatic irrigation equipment market, vendors

Related Reports on Industrials include:



Agricultural Machinery Market in India by Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Agricultural Harvester Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Agricultural Rollers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Aquaponics Market by Technique, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Automatic irrigation controllers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automatic irrigation sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automatic irrigation valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automatic irrigation injectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automatic irrigation flow meters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Badger Meter Inc.

Hunter Industries Inc

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corp.

Morrill Industries Inc.

Nelson Irrigation Corp.

Netafim Ltd.

Orbit Irrigation Products LLC

Rain Bird Corp.

The Toro Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/automatic-irrigation-equipment-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/automatic-irrigation-equipment-market-industry-analysis

