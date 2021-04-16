COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Car Rack Market during Q1 of 2021| Expected to reach USD 1.45 Billion by 2025|Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the car rack market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the bike car rack segment in 2020.

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing demand for adventure tourism is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

ACPS Automotive GmbH, Allen Sports USA , Atera GmbH, CRUZBER SA, KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG, Kuat Racks, Mont Blanc Group AB, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., Thule Group AB, and Yakima Products Inc. are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increasing demand for smaller cars. However, difficulties in installation might challenge growth.

How big is the North American market?

North America dominated the market with a 36% share in 2020.

Global Automotive Bicycle Rack Market - Global automotive bicycle rack market is segmented by product (hitch-mounted rack, roof-mounted rack, and trunk-mounted rack) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Off-road Vehicle Seats Market - Global off-road vehicle seats market is segmented by application (side-by-sides, ATVs, and off-road motorcycles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ACPS Automotive GmbH, Allen Sports USA, Atera GmbH, CRUZBER SA, KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG, Kuat Racks, Mont Blanc Group AB, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., Thule Group AB, and Yakima Products Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing demand for smaller cars will offer immense growth opportunities, difficulties in the installation are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this car rack market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Car Rack Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Car Rack Market is segmented as below:

Product

Bike Car Rack



Roof Rack



Ski Rack



Roof Box



Water Sports Carrier

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Car Rack Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The car rack market report covers the following areas:

Car Rack Market Size

Car Rack Market Trends

Car Rack Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for adventure tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the car rack market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Car Rack Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist car rack market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the car rack market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the car rack market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of car rack market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Bike car rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Roof rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ski rack - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Roof box - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Water sports carrier - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ACPS Automotive GmbH

Allen Sports USA

Atera GmbH

CRUZBER SA

KAMEI GmbH and Co. KG

Kuat Racks

Mont Blanc Group AB

Rhino Rack Pty Ltd.

Thule Group AB

Yakima Products Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

