COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Elderly and Disabled Assistive Solutions Market during Q1 of 2021| Expected to reach USD 15.23 Billion by 2025|Technavio
Apr 16, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market is poised to grow by USD 15.23 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
The report talks about market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.
Request a Free Sample Report
The report on the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of disabled and aged people.
The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the growth of medical tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the elderly and disabled assistive solutions market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The elderly and disabled assistive solutions market covers the following areas:
Elderly and Disabled Assistive Solutions Market Sizing
Elderly and Disabled Assistive Solutions Market Forecast
Elderly and Disabled Assistive Solutions Market Analysis
Download a Free Sample Report to know more
Companies Mentioned
- Briggs Healthcare
- Cochlear Ltd.
- Demant AS
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- GF Health Products Inc.
- Invacare Corp.
- NOVA Medical Products
- Permobil AB
- Pride Mobility Products Corp.
- Sonova Holding AG
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market - Global personal safety tracking devices market is segmented by technology (GPS and Bluetooth), distribution channel (specialty stores, department stores, online retail, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Professional Skincare Market - Global professional skincare market is segmented by product (anti-aging products, pigmentation products, dehydration products, acne control products, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hearing devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mobility and ambulatory devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare furniture and BSE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Vision and reading aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Briggs Healthcare
- Cochlear Ltd.
- Demant AS
- Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
- GF Health Products Inc.
- Invacare Corp.
- NOVA Medical Products
- Permobil AB
- Pride Mobility Products Corp.
- Sonova Holding AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/elderly-and-disabled-assistive-solutions-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article