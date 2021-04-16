COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Plant-based Meat Market during Q1 of 2021| Expected to reach USD 7.21 Billion by 2025|Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The plant-based meat market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Plant-based Meat Market Participants:

Beyond Meat Inc.

The company offers Go Beyond Breakfast, plant-based patties, Beyond Meatballs, plant-based meatballs, and other products.

Ecozone UK Ltd.

The company offers Sausage Tabbouleh, Meatball Shashlik, and other products.

Gathered Foods Corp.

The company offers plant-based tuna, fish burgers, and other products.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

Plant-based Meat Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Plant-based meat market is segmented as below:

Type

Plant-Based Beef



Plant-Based Chicken



Plant-Based Pork



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The plant-based meat market is driven by new product launches. In addition, the rising popularity of the vegan diet is expected to trigger the plant-based meat market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period.

More insights about the global trends impacting the future of the plant-based meat market,

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

