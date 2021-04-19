COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Software Testing Services Market during Q1 of 2021| Expected to reach USD 34.49 Billion by 2025|Technavio
The global software testing services market is set to grow by USD 34.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing adoption of mobile testing will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Software Testing Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Software Testing Services Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Application Testing
- Product Testing
- End-user
- BFSITelecom And Media
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
Software Testing Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the software testing services market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Software Testing Services Market size
- Software Testing Services Market trends
- Software Testing Services Market industry analysis
The availability of cloud-based software testing services is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the availability of open-source and free testing tools may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the software testing services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Global Pure-Play Software Testing Services Market - Global pure-play software testing services market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, IT, telecom, retail, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Information Services Market - Global information services market is segmented by type (news syndicates and libraries and archives) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Software Testing Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist software testing services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the software testing services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the software testing services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of software testing services market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Application testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Product testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecom and media - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Atos SE
- Capgemini SE
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- DXC Technology Co.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Wipro Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
