COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Voltage Regulator Market during Q1 of 2021| Expected to reach USD 10.21 Billion by 2025|Technavio

The voltage regulator market is expected to grow by USD 10.21 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the voltage regulator market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
The voltage regulator market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Voltage Regulator Market Participants:
Analog Devices Inc.
The company provides a wide range of high-performance low dropout (LDO) linear regulators.
Eaton Corporation Plc
The company provides power distribution step-voltage regulators through its power series of products.
Infineon Technologies AG
The company offers a range of voltage regulators in its TLS and TLE product series.
Voltage Regulator Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Voltage regulator market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Communications
- Computer
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Others
- Type
- Tap-switching Voltage Regulator
- Ferroresonant Voltage Regulator
- Electronic Voltage Regulator
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The voltage regulator market is driven by the rapid growth of IoT. In addition, the small size and low-cost of voltage regulators are expected to trigger the voltage regulator market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
