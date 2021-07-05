COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market Participants:

Abcam Plc

In December 2019, the company announced a partnership with SomaServe Ltd. (SomaServe) for commercializing the cell delivery potential of polymer-based bionic nanoparticles.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

In April 2020, the company announced the acquisition of Celsee Inc., a company that offers consumables and instruments for isolation, detection, and analysis of single cells. In April 2020, the company announced the launch of a blood-based immunoassay kit to perform serology assay to identify antibodies for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

In February 2020, the company announced a long-term strategic partnership agreement with Babson Diagnostics to bring laboratory-quality, small-volume blood collection to retail pharmacies. In November 2019, the company launched enhanced antimicrobial stewardship analytics capabilities.

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers



Research Laboratories



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing market is driven by the growing need for frequent diagnostic testing among the aging population, rise in toxicology testing in the food industry, and increase in chronic diseases. In addition, other factors such as are expected to trigger the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) testing market toward witnessing a CAGR of over about 9% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

