COVID-19 Impact on Online & Mobile Payments Market 2020 - Contactless Viewed as Cleaner Way to Pay
Jun 15, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mobile Payment Methods 2020 and COVID-19's Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One-fifth of consumers surveyed internationally amid the coronavirus outbreak believed contactless payments to be a cleaner alternative to other payment means such as cash, according to this report. As a result, proximity mobile payment users are on the rise, with pre-coronavirus projections estimating their number at more than 1 billion in 2020.
Another finding of the report is that consumers vary when it comes to choosing a payment method in a mobile store. In Poland, the top payment choice of mobile shoppers is a fast transfer service like Prezelewy24 and PayU, while consumers in Brazil would opt for credit cards or Boleto Bancario. Furthermore, according to the report, China is a global leader when it comes to mobile payment adoption. The vast majority of connected consumers in this country use Alipay, WeChat Pay, or both, to settle their transactions both in-store and online.
Report Coverage
- This report covers the global mobile payment market. It takes into account a wide definition of mobile payment, including payment methods used in mobile shopping (remote) and in-store (proximity) mobile payment.
- Major B2C E-Commerce markets in all global regions are covered, including advanced and emerging, while data availability varied across the countries.
- In addition, information related to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on digital payments worldwide was included in this report. Some forecasts included in this report were published prior to the pandemic outbreak. The date of publication of the figures is included on each chart.
Report Structure
- The global chapter opens the report, featuring an overview of global mobile payment developments and the impact of the pandemic.
- Within each region, the countries are also ranked by B2C E-Commerce sales and, where applicable, grouped by advanced and emerging markets. Furthermore, where available, regional information is also included.
- Depending on data availability, the following types of market information are included: mobile payment user penetration, payment methods most used when buying from mobile devices, number and volume of mobile payment transactions, most popular mobile payment services, awareness and usage of mobile wallets. Not all the mentioned types of information are available for each of the covered countries. For each of the regions covered, also online and mobile payment trends and news about major players, such as payment providers, banks, and retailers are presented on text charts.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- COVID-19 Impact on Online & Mobile Payment, May 2020
- Share of Respondents Who View Contactless as a Cleaner Way to Pay, in %, April 2020
- Online & Mobile Payment Platform Revenues, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f
- Online & Mobile Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Selected Regions, 2024f
- Online & Mobile Remote Payment Value, in USD billion, by Digital and Physical Goods, 2024f
- Share of Mobile Shoppers Who Had Abandoned a Shopping Cart Due to Their Preferred Payment Method Not Being Offered, in %, August 2019
- Number of Digital Wallet Users, in billions, 2019e & 2024f
- Breakdown of Digital Wallets by Provider's Main Industry, in %, 2019
- Overview of Mobile Money Statistics, incl. Number of Live Services, Registered Accounts, in millions, Active Accounts, in millions, Transaction Volume in millions, and Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Growth, in %, by Region, 2019
- Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in billions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2018 - 2023f
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, by Selected Countries, 2019e
- Value of Mobile Payment Transactions Authenticated via Biometrics, in USD billion, 2019e & 2024f
3. Asia-Pacific
3.1. Regional
3.2. Advanced Markets
3.2.1. Japan
3.2.2. South Korea
3.2.3. Australia
3.2.4. Singapore
3.3. Emerging Markets
3.3.1. China
3.3.2. Taiwan
3.3.3. India
3.3.4. Indonesia
3.3.5. Malaysia
4. Europe
4.1. Regional
4.2. Advanced Markets
4.2.1. UK
4.2.2. Germany
4.2.3. France
4.2.4. Spain
4.2.5. Italy
4.2.6. Sweden
4.2.7. Belgium
4.3. Emerging Markets
4.3.1. Russia
4.3.2. Poland
4.3.3. Czech Republic
5. North America
5.1. Regional
5.2. USA
5.3. Canada
6. Latin America
6.1. Regional
6.2. Brazil
6.3. Mexico
6.4. Argentina
7. Middle East & Africa
7.1. Regional
7.2. UAE
7.3. Israel
7.4. Egypt
7.5. Kenya
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Ant Financial Services
- Apple Pay Inc
- Getswish AB
- GoJek
- Grab Holdings Inc
- Kakao Corp.
- LINE Corp.
- Mastercard Inc
- Naver Corp.
- PS Yandex Money LLC
- PayPal Holdings Inc
- PayPay Corp.
- Paytm E-Commerce Pvt Ltd
- Rakuten Inc
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd
- Visa Inc
