COVID-19 Impact on Publishing - Thematic research



Summary







The COVID-19 outbreak is now travelling around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the publishing sector.



Key Highlights

- The emergence of COVID-19 has resulted in many governments announcing lockdowns. This is drastically affecting how people interact, work, and consume media. As increasing numbers start working remotely, we expect to see further consolidation of online publishers' advantage over traditional physical media.

- As a shift to online media occurs, publishers that strengthen online accessibility will be the most protected. With millions forced to continue their education at home, academic publishers that have strong online resources are well-positioned.

- Production of print media will come under further strain as a result of supply chain shortages. Publishers and retailers are expecting decreased demand, with smaller outlets and independent companies likely to suffer most severely. Shifting consumer priorities, however, may lessen the impact.



Scope

- This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global publishing sector.

- It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

- It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.



Reasons to Buy

- COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks.

- COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.

- This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the publishing sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.



