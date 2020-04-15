COVID-19 Impact on Security Software - 2020 Thematic Research Report

DUBLIN, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Security Software - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 outbreak is now travelling around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global security software sector and discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the sector.



It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Key Highlights

Companies around the world are trying to enable remote working to keep their businesses running. That provides a significant opportunity for the security software sector to keep this new home-working army secure against COVID-19-inspired malware attacks.

Cybercriminals will stop at nothing to launch attacks. Businesses under pressure to survive and homeworkers getting used to their new surroundings are a tempting target for hackers, who would stoop so low as to use a COVID-19 tracking map created by a university as a vehicle to deliver Android spyware. For cybersecurity companies and company chief information security officers (CISOs), there will not be a bigger or better time to shine.

Reasons to Buy

COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks.

COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.

This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the security software sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.

Key Topics Covered



COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020 COVID-19 Impact on Security Software Security Software Sector Scorecard Who's Who Thematic Screen Valuation Screen Risk Screen Thematic Briefing

