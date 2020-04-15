COVID-19 Impact on Security Software - 2020 Thematic Research Report

News provided by

Research and Markets

Apr 15, 2020, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Security Software - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 outbreak is now travelling around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global security software sector and discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the sector.

  • It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.
  • It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Key Highlights

  • Companies around the world are trying to enable remote working to keep their businesses running. That provides a significant opportunity for the security software sector to keep this new home-working army secure against COVID-19-inspired malware attacks.
  • Cybercriminals will stop at nothing to launch attacks. Businesses under pressure to survive and homeworkers getting used to their new surroundings are a tempting target for hackers, who would stoop so low as to use a COVID-19 tracking map created by a university as a vehicle to deliver Android spyware. For cybersecurity companies and company chief information security officers (CISOs), there will not be a bigger or better time to shine.

Reasons to Buy

  • COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks.
  • COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.
  • This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the security software sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.

Key Topics Covered

  1. COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020
  2. COVID-19 Impact on Security Software
  3. Security Software Sector Scorecard
  4. Who's Who
  5. Thematic Screen
  6. Valuation Screen
  7. Risk Screen
  8. Thematic Briefing

Companies Mentioned

  • SecureWorks
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • IBM
  • Trend Micro
  • Fortinet
  • Sophos
  • Raytheon
  • BAE Systems
  • Zscaler
  • NCC
  • Rapid7
  • Microsoft
  • Citrix Systems
  • Qualys
  • Cisco
  • Broadcom
  • Tenable
  • Ping Identity
  • Dell
  • Check Point Software
  • F5 Networks
  • FireEye
  • Securonix
  • Exabeam
  • Akamai
  • Okta
  • ProofPoint
  • Micro Focus
  • Ahnlab
  • Tufin
  • Verisign
  • Varonis
  • F-Secure
  • Mobile Iron
  • CyberArk Software
  • Mimecast
  • Fastly
  • Thales
  • SAIC
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Oracle
  • Softbank
  • Juniper Networks
  • Verint Systems
  • Blackberry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60fqzo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

COVID-19 Impact on Security Software - 2020 Thematic Research Report

News provided by

Research and Markets

Apr 15, 2020, 19:30 ET