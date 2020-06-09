DUBLIN, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact on the Demand for Electric Two-Wheeler Market in India by 2025: Will the Electrification Agenda be Derailed or Will it be Accelerated?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 contagion continues to wreak havoc across all major developed and developing economies. The complete shutdown of economic activity in India over a period of 40 days between March to early May, is expected to shave off 6-7% of the total GDP and in the event of a prolonged shutdown, the economy is likely to see the worst contraction ever seen in its history. Rating Agencies and Multilaterals have already painted a grim picture on India's economy and are expecting growth to be in the range of 1-2% in FY20-21. COVID-19 has led to both demand and supply shocks at the same time and has led to significant disruption of the supply chain. As the contagion triggered reverse migration, getting labour back to factories is not going to be easy. COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on oil prices that are at never before seen record low prices. Oil prices & derailment of the economy from its growth path are expected to dent the prospects of faster adoption of electric vehicles in India. The initial success anyways hinged on government support both in adoption and acceleration of indigenous production of electric 2W in the country.

The COVID-19 outbreak is leading to negative consequences for electric vehicle sales and battery manufacturing capacity globally. The auto companies including start-up which have been investing billions of dollars towards electric development might find it difficult to justify these investments for a little while resulting in delayed launch of new products, in the post-COVID era, especially larger companies. EV also will face competition from LPG / CNG for automotive as the gas prices are likely to stay depressed for a prolonged period. The core business of most of legacy 2W players is under weather and that would mean pushing the CAPEX earmarked for EV portfolio expansion further into the future timeframe when economics and market dynamics makes EV make a comeback. The only silver lining is that COVID-19 will change the way people commute and hence preferences will be for a private vehicle. As a result, there is a high likelihood of demand uptick for 2W in the Post COVID-19 situation and electric players will have to carve out their pricing strategy in a manner that they are able to position truly competitive product when compared to IC.

The research report aims to quantify the impact of COVID-19 on policy, supply chain, OEMs operations & expansion, demand scenario and overall growth outlook. The report will provide critical insights required for different stakeholders in the EV value chain to be prepared for the post-COVID-19 world.

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. Approach & Methodology

3. 2W Market Landscape in India

Key OEMs

Production Trends

Sales Trends

Exports Trend

4. EV Vision in India

5. Policy & Regulations Enabling EVization of Mobility in India

Central Government Policies

Fame I

Fame II

State Government Policies

6. Critical Analysis of Success and Key Gaps in Fame I and Fame II

7. COVID-19 Impact on Indian Economy

8. COVID-19 Impact on key demand levers for EV

9. COVID-19 Impact on Supply Chain

10. COVID-19 Impact on e-2W OEMs

11. Electric 2W Market in India 2019

By OEMs

By Region

By Capacity Rating

By Vehicle Type

12. Voice of Customer

Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

Influencer of Purchase

Brand / No Brand Preference

Willingness to purchase from a new startup company in e-2W

13. Electric 2W Industry Maturity in India

Key OEMs

Products

Production Capacity

Supply Chain Capabilities

Charging Infra

14. Electric 2W Market in India by 2024-25: Impact of COVID-19 on BAU Scenario

Optimistic Scenario

Pessimistic Scenario

Realistic Scenario

15. Electric 2W GTM of key OEMs in India

Bajaj

TVS

Hero Motocorp

16. Key e-2W startup journey

Technology Collaboration

Time to Market (prototype to industrialization)

Supply Chain

Product Differentiation

17. Key e-2W Startup Journey

Avera

Ather

Tork Motors

Artem Energy Future

18. E-2W GTM for company aspiring to enter e-2W Industry



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihhi8o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

