COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: Regional Case Studies on Strategies of Destinations to Engage Travellers

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic actions that destinations can take: Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 is threatening many tourist destinations. They are experiencing a huge economic loss from drastic decreases in tourism numbers. Tourism businesses and authorities can take strategic actions to reduce the impacts and restore tourism demand.



Tourist destinations must take action now and continue to do so once COVID-19 has been controlled to minimize negative impacts and restore tourism numbers.



Key Highlights

The Tourism sector is currently one of the hardest-hit by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with impacts on both travel supply and demand, particularly in China , the world's leading outbound market, and other key Asian and European destinationssuch as Italy .

, the world's leading outbound market, and other key Asian and European destinationssuch as . Most regions has been severely impacted, particularly Asia , Europe and the Americas. Italy , China , the US, Spain and France are also experiencing devastating mortality rates.

, and the Americas. , , the US, and are also experiencing devastating mortality rates. The uncertainty, further restrictions and announcements are dramatically impacting tourism destinations and it can be suggested that tourism reliant destinations may not rebound from this. This is due to many tourism companies being under threat of closing permanently if governments do not provide assistance such as bailouts.

The brand image of destinations may be irreversibly damaged due to how the outbreak has been responded to within specific countries. If a country has responded poorly towards COVID-19 and shown a slow reaction, then tourists may have a negative attitude towards this destination and have doubts about visiting after the pandemic has been controlled. Tourism authorities must promote and reassure tourists that the destination is safe to attract tourists when COVID-19 is controlled.

Scope

This report provides an insight into what actions destinations can take to keep prospective travellers engaged at this trying time. It also provides case studies from each region looking at specific examples of the kind of strategies being adopted.

Key report benefits:



Gain an overview of the current global COVID-19 situation

Understand the impact that COVID-19 is having on destinations

Look at the measures destinations can take to keep travellers engaged

Examine examples of strategies being employed

Understand what the future may hold for destinations

Key Topics Covered:



Overview of impacts on destinations

Potential actions that destinations can take

An insight to specific destinations

APAC - China and Thailand

and Americas - The US

Europe - United Kingdom and Italy

- and Middle East / Africa - Dubai and South Africa

Companies Mentioned



Hilton

Alitalia

VisitBritain

WTTC

Brand USA

Thai Airways

