COVID-19 Impacts | Casino Gaming Equipment Market to Register $ 10.53 Billion Growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Casinos & Gaming industry is likely to witness a negative impact during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the casino tables segment in 2020.

The expansion of casinos is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the growing vendor involvement in the market. However, restrictions on gambling in many countries might challenge growth.

North America occupied about 44% of the market share in 2020.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd., AMATIC Industries GmbH, APEX pro gaming AS, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC, International Game Technology plc, KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., NOVOMATIC AG, Scientific Games Corp., and Universal Entertainment Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing vendor involvement in the market will offer immense growth opportunities, restrictions on gambling in many countries are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this casino gaming equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Casino Gaming Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Type

Casino Tables



Slot Machines



Gaming Chips



Video Poker Machines



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The casino gaming equipment market report covers the following areas:

Casino Gaming Equipment Market Size

Casino Gaming Equipment Market Trends

Casino Gaming Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the expansion of casinos as one of the prime reasons driving the Casino Gaming Equipment Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist casino gaming equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the casino gaming equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the casino gaming equipment market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of casino gaming equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Casino tables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Slot machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Gaming chips - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Video poker machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd.

AMATIC Industries GmbH

APEX pro gaming AS

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC

International Game Technology plc

KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP.

NOVOMATIC AG

Scientific Games Corp.

Universal Entertainment Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

