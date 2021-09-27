COVID-19 Impacts: Managed Print Services Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% through 2021-2025 | The Increasing Adoption of MPS By SMEs to Boost Growth | Technavio Insights

The potential growth difference for the Managed Print Services Market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 6.28 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here .

The increased adoption of MPS by SMEs is notably driving the managed print services market growth, although factors such as increasing use of digital media may impede the market growth.

The Managed Print Services Market is segmented by deployment (cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for managed print services in North America.

ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Canon Inc.

Exela Technologies Inc.

HP Inc.

KYOCERA Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by deployment

Market Segmentation by geography

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

