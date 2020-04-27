COVID-19 is a Harsh Reminder that Most of Us Are Unprepared to Die

MINNEAPOLIS, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1789, Benjamin Franklin said "…in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes." "We may have little control over taxes, but we can have say in preparing for death," says Chris Bentley, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional and Executive Director of Wings for Widows, a public charity that provides new widows financial coaching and grief counseling.

The Legacy Planning & Conversation Guide: A Workbook for End-of-Life Planning Chris Bentley

Bentley continues, "If death is such a sure thing, why don't we prepare for it? Don't we have some moral obligation to our spouse and family members to make things easier when we die?" The Legacy Planning & Conversation Guide: A Workbook for End-of-Life Planning, released on April 27, 2020 and available on Amazon, is the ideal playbook to help singles and couples get their affairs in order before they die. "Preparing for end-of-life is the greatest gift you can give your loved ones after you're gone. It is a heroic act of selfless love," says Bentley.

"Who expected COVID-19 to descend upon us this year and take lives early? How many were prepared for the unexpected loss of a spouse?" Bentley continues. "Surviving spouses would tell you they knew it would happen someday, but few had planned for it to happen when it did. So why aren't we more diligent about planning for death?"

Bentley says, "It turns out we're just not very good at having these conversations. Who wants to talk about death? But not doing so is at our own peril."

The Legacy Planning & Conversation Guide is a thorough and compassionate framework which gently guides couples through the discussions they would prefer to never have. There are things to know, things to do and things to discuss before you die. The conversation guide deftly navigates these tough topics. This guide is even more important if you're single; the information provided in this book will help those entrusted to manage your affairs do so with clarity and confidence, ensuring your final wishes are met. "There's real peace of mind when this workbook is completed," says Bentley.

"Dying is okay if you are prepared," Bentley says. The Legacy Planning & Conversation Guide: A Workbook for End-of-Life Planning guarantees the important people in your life – the ones you love and care about the most – will be prepared for the day you die. By completing this workbook you'll have done the things necessary in life to make things more manageable in your death.

About the Author.

Chris Bentley is a partner with Bentley, Kroyer & Associates, a full-service advisory and wealth management practice in Edina, Minnesota. Chris has worked with hundreds of clients to help them build wealth but also prepare them for leaving a legacy and dying with dignity.

In 2018, Chris founded Wings for Widows, a public charity that provides financial coaching and grief counseling to new widows. He currently serves as Executive Director.

Chris received his Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Naval Academy and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota prior to turning his attention to wealth management. Chris is a highly credentialed financial advisor having earned the following designations: Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Certified Life Underwriter (CLU®), Certified Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) and Behavioral Financial Analyst (BFA™).

For more information:

Name of Media Contact: Chris Bentley

Contact Phone: 612-799-9892

Contact Email: [email protected]

www.WhenMyLifeEnds.com

SOURCE Chris Bentley