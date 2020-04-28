COVID-19 Medical Device & Diagnostics Market Impact Tracker
Apr 28, 2020, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This weekly subscription of surveillance reports covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on medical device and diagnostic markets. Included in the subscription is an online platform for ease of access, where you can find weekly reports and navigate market changes, along with detailed market & procedure models.
Coverage of the Subscription:
- Market Size Impact & Rebound
- Competitive Landscape Changes
- Surgical Procedure Volumes
Delivery:
- Weekly Updates
- Online Platform
- Data Visualization, Charting, Export Tool
- PDF Reports
- Excel Models
- Direct Analyst Support
Questions Answered:
- How will each medical device & diagnostic market be affected?
- When and how rapidly will each market segment rebound?
- How will the competitive landscape be affected?
- What is the exposure to the competitive landscape?
- Who are the winners? Losers?
- How is each major company being affected?
- Where are the risks? Opportunities?
- How will procedure volumes be impacted by country, region, globally?
- Which elective procedures will be postponed? When will they rebound and how quickly?
Methodology:
- Proprietary Life Science Intelligence (LSI) Databases
- Proprietary Health Research International (HRI) Databases
- Extensive Primary Research
- Exhaustive Secondary Research
- Ongoing Surveillance of Markets
Key Topics Covered:
What's Included:
- Dashboard Views
- Data Visualization
- Weekly Market Reports Updates
- Weekly Market Models
- Country Level Procedure Volumes
- Global, Regional and Country Level Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- B. Braun
- Baxter
- Becton Dickinson
- Boston Scientific
- Cardinal Health
- Danaher
- Fresenius
- GE Healthcare
- J&J
- Medtronic
- Olympus
- Philips Health Care
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers
- Smith & Nephew
- Stryker
- Terumo
- Zimmer Biomet
