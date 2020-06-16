COVID-19 Mitigation Industry Annual Revenues to Reach $251 - $459 Billion

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to HSRC's most recently published report, "COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024", the global COVID-19 pandemic has created a new market worth $251-$459 billion* per annum.

To adhere to our high standards of research, as nobody can truly forecast the future of this on-going pandemic, we include in the report two scenarios:

Optimistic scenario – assumes (among other things) that mass vaccination will commence by July 2021 Conservative scenario – assumes (among other things) that no mass vaccination will be available until 2025

Furthermore, the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024 report presents a thorough market analysis of 54 products & services, 6 vertical, 4 revenue source, 5 regional and 13 national markets providing in-depth analysis of this newly formed market.

This 1020-page 5-volume market mega report is the first and most comprehensive review of the new global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market available today. As countries start to re-open, and you do your best to recover your business, the report brings to your attention multi-billion business opportunities that may assist your struggle to retain business continuity and growth. This newly formed market is not limited to the healthcare supplier's industry; many business opportunities are being created for industries from geo-surveillance to blockchain, from AI, big data & deep learning to nonwoven fabrics.

The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market and provides answers to questions such as:

What is the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market size and what are the forecasted trends during 2020-2024?

What are the most attractive business opportunities?

What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the COVID-19 Mitigation technology & services trends?

What is the 212 sub-markets size over the 2020-2024 period?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent in the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:

55 products and services:

o COVID -19 Vaccines o Medical Eye Protection o COVID -19 Therapeutic Drugs o PPE Sterilization: Systems & Consumables o Other COVID-19 Pharma Industry Products o Hand & Surface Sanitizers o PCR Instrumentation & Software o Decontamination o Robotic PCR Systems & Software o Other Personal Protection Gear o PCR Reagents & Consumables o AI, Big Data & Deep Learning o Nose & Mouth Swabs o Homecare IT o Self-collection PCR Test Kits o Geo-Surveillance Systems & Services o Serologic Test Kits o E-Health o Standoff Thermometry o Blockchain Technologies o X-Ray Procedures o Other ICT o CT Procedures o Noninvasive Ventilators o Ultrasound Procedures o Invasive Mechanical Ventilators o Wastewater testing o Next Generation Ventilators o FDG-PET/CT Procedures o COVID-19 Homecare o PACS & Teleradiology o Portable Ventilators o Medical PPE Gowns o Surge Capacity Hospitals & ICUs o Medical Gloves o Kidney Dialysis o Medical Face Masks o Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Procedures o Medical Face Shields o Other Intensive Care Modalities o PPE Gowns Manufacturing Plants o PCR Systems Manufacturing Plants o Gloves Manufacturing Plants o Nose & Mouth Swabs Manufacturing Plants o Face Masks Manufacturing Plants o Medical Glass Manufacturing Plants o Face Shields Manufacturing Plants o R&D Equipment & Consumables o Self-Collected PCR Test Kits Manf. Plants o Medical Glass o Melt-Blown PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants o Ventilators Manufacturing Plants o Spun-Bond PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants o PCR Reagents Manufacturing Plants o Serological Test Kits Manufacturing Plants



6 vertical markets

Hospitals & Surge Hospitals



Clinical Labs



Clinics



Emergency Medical Services (EMS)



Homecare & Nursing Homes



Research Bodies





13 National Markets:

USA



Canada



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe



India



China



South Korea



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific



RoW





5 Regional Markets:

North America



Latin America



Europe



Middle East & Africa

&

Asia Pacific





4 Revenue Source Markets:

Product Sales



Training Services



Planning & Consulting



Maintenance & Upgrades

Note - (*)Annual market size is scenario and year dependent

About the analysts that composed this report:

The team which composed this report brings 43 years of hands on record in the development and commercialization of healthcare products including: antibody antigen detection, E-health, Bio-decontamination and biosecurity, PACS, teleradiology, PPE, computerized tomography, medical devices, and brings long term cooperation with the FDA and CDC as well as the EU CE and other national medical legislation agencies.

As early as January 20, 2020 we recruited all our analysts to research the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation related products & services purchases. We interviewed hundreds of experts, participated in more than 95 conferences and webinars, reviewed more than 1,500 publications and interviewed executives of more than 65 pandemic related companies.

About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Public Safety Industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC's clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO and EU, among others; as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (76% returning), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry's Gold Standard for public safety market reports.

