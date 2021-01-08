COVID-19 Origin and Spread Linked to PLA Hospital and Wuhan Metro System Line 2 by Physician-Scientist Dr. Steven Quay

"Looking at the origins of the virus is crucial to understand how it infects humans and to develop better treatments." Tweet this

The four patients were seen at the People's Liberation Army Hospital in Wuhan, China, which is 100 meters from Line 2 of the Wuhan Metro System.

Dr. Quay invites viewers to ponder the following questions: Were the four patients on a military mission together to southern China and caught the virus there? Do they have another relationship? Why were they at the military hospital at that time?

Dr. Quay then took this information and linked the first 100 patients in Wuhan to that same subway line, which carries one million people per day. Line 2 also has a station to the high-speed rail system, connecting all of China in a few hours, and ends at the Wuhan International Airport, with daily flights around the world.

"Every patient in December 2019 went to a hospital near Line Two of the Wuhan Metro. And so I think this remarkable combination of the PLA Hospital as the earliest patient genetic cluster and Line Two of the Wuhan subway as the conduit to anywhere in the world in hours and before symptoms would appear, can go a long way to explain the explosive nature of the pandemic."

"You can literally leave the PLA Hospital, walk down the stairs into the subway system, and reach Houston, London, New York; and never have to go outside again," Dr. Quay noted.

As for whether COVID-19 started in a market or lab, Dr. Quay says he believes we're close to finding out.

"There are a lot of people working on that very question, and I think their answers could be coming out in the next few weeks to months," says Dr. Quay.

Watch the full video segment on Fox 26 Houston here .

About Steven Quay, M.D., PhD, Head of Two COVID-19 Therapeutic Programs ( AT-201 ) and ( AT-301 Nasal Spray )

Dr. Steven Quay has 300+ published contributions to medicine and has been cited over 9,900 times, placing him in the top 1% of scientists worldwide. He holds 87 US patents and has invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals which have helped over 80 million people. He is the author of the best-selling book on surviving the pandemic, Stay Safe: A Physician's Guide to Survive Coronavirus . He is the CEO of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for treating breast cancer and COVID-19.

He received his M.D. and Ph.D. from The University of Michigan, was a postdoctoral fellow in the Chemistry Department at MIT with Nobel Laureate H. Gobind Khorana, a resident at the Harvard-MGH Hospital, and spent almost a decade on the faculty of Stanford University School of Medicine. A TEDx talk he delivered on breast cancer prevention has been viewed over 220,000 times. For more information, visit www.DrQuay.com

