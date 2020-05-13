COVID-19 Pandemic Assessment: Global Economy and Healthcare Industry
This report collates and provides valuable insights for understanding the epidemiology, mortality and morbidity ratios, current therapeutics in development, and the pandemic's impact on the global economy and healthcare industry.
The report includes:
- An overview of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus disease) pandemic outbreak and its impact on the R&D, global economy and overall healthcare industry
- Data corresponding to a number of confirmed cases and reported deaths (globally and country-wise) due to COVID-19 pandemic fallout
- Insight into the key scientific breakthroughs and developments currently underway, ongoing clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccines, regulatory dynamics amid the pandemic fallout
- Emphasis on future market implications, planning for economic recovery, and the need to reinvent mechanical ventilators (respiratory systems for emergency medical use)
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
Chapter 2 Introduction to COVID-19
- Overview of Pandemic Outbreaks
- History of Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Case-Fatality Rate (CFR)
- Global Confirmed Cases and Confirmed Deaths Due to COVID-19
- Lessons Learned from the Past
- Healthcare Worker Infections
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- Spread of the Disease
Chapter 3 COVID-19 and R&D Efforts
- Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development
- Basigin (CD147)
- C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5)
- Envelope Protein (E) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 Virus)
- Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC)
- Histamine N-Methyltransferase (HMT)
- Interleukin-6 Receptor Subunit (IL-6RA)
- Membrane Glycoprotein (M) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
- Nucleocapsid (N) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
- Research and Development on COVID-19
- Diagnostics and Medtech
- The Need to Reinvent Ventilators
- COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape
Chapter 4 Economic Impact of COVID-19
- Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy
- Government Expenditures on COVID-19
- Predictions on the Global Economy
- Quick Recovery
- Global Slowdown
- Pandemic and Recession
- Social Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 on Pharma Supply Chains
- Disruption of Clinical Trials
- Impact on Insurance Providers
- Impact on Health Technology Assessment
- Threat to Healthcare Acquisitions
Chapter 6 Regulatory Scenario and COVID-19
- Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)
- Clinical Trials Being Conducted During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Drug Shortages Response
- National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- U.S. FDA
- Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (U.K.)
- European Medicines Agency
Chapter 7 Future Implications
- Public Health
- Planning for the Economic Recovery
- Short-Term Considerations
- Long-Term Considerations
List of Tables
Table 1: COVID-19 Symptoms, by Percentage of Patients
Table 2: COVID-19 CFR, by Region, as of March 2020
Table 3: COVID-19 CFR, by Selected Countries, as of March 2020
Table 4: COVID-19 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Country, as of April 15, 2020
Table 5: COVID-19 Cases and Deaths per 1 Million Population, by Selected Country
Table 6: Total Number of Diagnostic Tests Performed per 1 Million Population, by Selected Country
Table 7: COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions in Development, by Biopharmaceutical Company Collaborations
Table 8: COVID-19 Therapeutics in Development, by Biopharmaceutical Company
Table 9: COVID-19 Vaccines in Development by Biopharmaceutical Companies in Collaboration
Table 10: COVID-19 Vaccines in Development, by Biopharmaceutical Company
Table 11: Modifiable Breathing Devices Eligible for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), by Company
Table 12: Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Phase
Table 13: Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Intervention
Table 14: Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Country
Table 15: Interim Economic Outlook Forecasts, as on 2 March 2020
Table 16: Expenditures on COVID-19 Crisis
Table 17: Disruptions of Clinical Trials Due to COVID-19, by Therapeutic Area
Table 18: Selected Pending Acquisitions in the Healthcare Industry
List of Figures
Figure 1: Infographic Comparison of the CFRs of the Three Major Beta Coronaviruses: MERS, SARS and COVID-19
Figure 2: Distribution of Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Phase
Figure 3: Distribution of Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Intervention
Figure 4: Distribution of Clinical Trials on COVID-19, by Country
Figure 5: Comparison of GDP Growth, by Select Countries, 2019 and 2020
Figure 6: Global Healthcare Performance, by Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE)
Figure 7: Distribution of the Disruption of Clinical Trials Due to COVID-19, by Therapeutic Area
