COVID-19 PCR Market* Worth More Than $24.5 Billion in 2021

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HSRC announces the publication of its research report, "COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024". According to the report, the PCR systems, software, reagents, and consumables market in 2021 will be larger than $24.5 Billion. Furthermore, according to the upcoming July 1 updated report version, the cumulative 2020-2024 global Coronavirus pandemic mitigation products market* is forecast to be worth between $1.6 and $2.1 Trillion.

According to the report, the PCR cumulative 2020-2024 market* share will be 4.9%-5.4% of the total COVID-19 pandemic mitigation products market, while PCR prices will decline by 10-15% per annum.

(*) Market size is scenario dependent.

The "COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024" report includes 55 sub-reports including the following 3 PCR sub-reports:

PCR Instrumentation & Software Robotic PCR Systems & Software PCR Reagents & Consumables

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Is The COVID-19 Testing Gold Standard. Most of the molecular diagnostics developed for the detection of COVID-19 consist of PCR. These tests reveal the qualitative finding of the RNA from COVID-19 on upper and lower lung tract specimens and sputum. The test involves upper respiratory tract samples. PCR can be used on other samples such as blood and waste water surveillance.

During the course of the outbreak, PCR testing has been refined from the initial testing procedures and with the addition of greater automation to reduce errors. As such, we now have an 80-85% specificity – i.e. the chance the test is detecting the virus.

This 1020-page 5-volume market mega report is the first and most comprehensive review of the new global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market available today. The COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products Market - 2020-2024 report presents a thorough market analysis of 54 products & services sub-reports, 6 vertical, 4 revenue source, 5 regional and 13 national markets providing in-depth analysis of this newly formed market.

The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market and provides answers to questions such as:

What is the COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation Products & Services market size and what are the forecasted trends during 2020-2024?

What are the most attractive business opportunities?

What drives the customers to purchase solutions and services?

What are the COVID-19 Mitigation technology & services trends?

What is the 212 sub-markets size over the 2020-2024 period?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

To adhere to our high standards of research, as nobody can truly forecast the future of this on-going pandemic, we include in the report two scenarios:

Optimistic scenario – assumes (among other things) that mass vaccination will commence by July 2021 Conservative scenario – assumes (among other things) that no mass vaccination will be available until 2025

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent in the global COVID-19 Pandemic Mitigation market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:

55 products and services:

o COVID -19 Vaccines o Medical Eye Protection o COVID -19 Therapeutic Drugs o PPE Sterilization: Systems & Consumables o Other COVID-19 Pharma Industry Products o Hand & Surface Sanitizers o PCR Instrumentation & Software o Decontamination o Robotic PCR Systems & Software o Other Personal Protection Gear o PCR Reagents & Consumables o AI, Big Data & Deep Learning o Nose & Mouth Swabs o Homecare IT o Self-collection PCR Test Kits o Geo-Surveillance Systems & Services o Serologic Test Kits o E-Health o Standoff Thermometry o Blockchain Technologies o X-Ray Procedures o Other ICT o CT Procedures o Noninvasive Ventilators o Ultrasound Procedures o Invasive Mechanical Ventilators o Wastewater testing o Next Generation Ventilators o FDG-PET/CT Procedures o COVID-19 Waste Water Surveillance o COVID-19 Homecare o PACS & Teleradiology o Portable Ventilators o Medical PPE Gowns o Surge Capacity Hospitals & ICUs o Medical Gloves o Kidney Dialysis o Medical Face Masks o Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Procedures o Medical Face Shields o Other Intensive Care Modalities o PPE Gowns Manufacturing Plants o PCR Systems Manufacturing Plants o Gloves Manufacturing Plants o Nose & Mouth Swabs Manufacturing Plants o Face Masks Manufacturing Plants o COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Plants o Face Shields Manufacturing Plants o R&D Equipment & Consumables o Self-Collected PCR Test Kits Manufacturing. Plants o Medical Glass o Melt-Blown PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants o Ventilators Manufacturing Plants o Spun-Bond PPE Fabric Manufacturing Plants o PCR Reagents Manufacturing Plants o Serological Test Kits Manufacturing Plants



6 vertical markets

Hospitals & Surge Hospitals



Clinical Labs



Clinics



Emergency Medical Services (EMS)



Homecare & Nursing Homes



Research Bodies

13 National Markets:

USA



Canada



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe



India



China



South Korea



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific



RoW

5 Regional Markets:

North America



Latin America



Europe



Middle East & Africa

&

Asia Pacific

4 Revenue Source Markets:

Product Sales



Training Services



Planning & Consulting



Maintenance & Upgrades

About the analysts that composed this report:

The team which composed this report brings 43 years of hands on record in the development and commercialization of healthcare products including: antibody antigen detection, E-health, Bio-decontamination and biosecurity, PACS, teleradiology, PPE, computerized tomography, medical devices, and brings long term cooperation with the FDA and CDC as well as the EU CE and other national medical legislation agencies.

As early as January 20, 2020 we recruited all our analysts to research the COVID-19 pandemic mitigation related products & services purchases. We interviewed hundreds of experts, participated in more than 95 conferences and webinars, reviewed more than 1,500 publications and interviewed executives of more than 65 pandemic related companies.

About Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC)

Homeland Security Research Corp. (HSRC) is an international market and technology research firm specializing in the Public Safety Industry. HSRC provides premium off-the-shelf and customized market reports on present and emerging technologies and industry expertise, enabling global clients to gain time-critical insight into business opportunities. HSRC's clients include the U.S. Congress, DHS, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, DOD, DOT, GAO, NATO, and EU, among others, as well as government agencies in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Israel, Canada, UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, Finland, Singapore. With over 950 private sector clients (76% returning), including major defense and security contractors and Fortune 2000 companies, HSRC earned the reputation as the industry's Gold Standard for public safety market reports.

