COVID-19 Personal Care Routines in Quarantine Case Study

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Care Routines in Quarantine: COVID-19 Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on how consumers are establishing new preferences and routines in beauty and grooming during the pandemic.

Consumers are looking for ways to maintain their normal lifestyles while isolating at home. Wellness has become a priority through at-home experiences and embracing natural beauty. New form of experimentation and self-expression are emerging such as new haircuts and DIY beauty products.

Scope

As consumers spend more time at home, new shopping behaviors are taking hold.

Experts have weighed in on how consumers change their behaviors in response to this stressful time.

Consumers are keeping the same rituals but with a twist.

Consumers are embracing their natural selves while staying inside.

Reasons to Buy

Understand a specific examples of consumer trends and company responses in order to tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:



1. COVID-19 Case Study: Personal Care Routines in Quarantine

Introduction

New Trends:

Everything is normal

Fresh and clean

Why not?

2. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Allure

Revlon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lf53w2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

